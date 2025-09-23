ITUC-Africa slams UAE over rising cases of abuse against African migrants

African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has strongly condemned the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the increasing cases of abuse, trafficking, and violence faced by African migrant workers, especially women, in the Gulf nation, while urging African governments to protect their citizens.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Akhator Joel Odigie, ITUC-Africa expressed deep alarm over what it described as “brutal realities confronting African women lured to the UAE under false promises of employment.”

The continental labour body’s outrage follows a recent BBC investigative documentary titled “Death in Dubai,” which exposed how many African women seeking greener pastures in the UAE are kidnapped, trafficked into prostitution rings, and forced into degrading and unimaginable acts.

ALSO READ: NHRC seeks ratification of policy on civilian protection

ITUC-Africa said the revelations point to a systemic cover-up, alleging that UAE authorities and police often turn a blind eye to such crimes, and in some cases, are directly complicit by refusing to investigate or act on clear evidence of abuse. “These revelations are not only a stain on human rights but also a grave violation of international law,” the statement read.

Representing 18 million workers on the continent, ITUC-Africa reminded the UAE of its obligations under several international conventions, including the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention No. 97 on Migration for Employment and Convention No. 143 on Migrant Workers, which guarantee the rights of migrants to protection and decent work.

The trade union body further noted that the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families, which the UAE is bound by, explicitly prohibits all forms of exploitation and abuse.

It also stressed that the provisions of ILO Conventions on Forced Labour (Nos. 29 and 105), which categorically ban trafficking, servitude, and coercion, must be enforced.

According to ITUC-Africa, the failure of the UAE government to uphold these international standards is undermining its credibility on the global stage. “By failing to enforce protections, the UAE is eroding international trust and tarnishing its image as a supposed modern hub of commerce and innovation. No nation can aspire to global leadership while condoning—or ignoring the systematic abuse of migrant workers,” the statement declared.

Odigie further called on the UAE authorities to act decisively by investigating and prosecuting all perpetrators of trafficking and abuse, including those benefitting from official protection. He also demanded that migrant workers, particularly African women, be given access to justice, protection, and remedy, while urging reforms of the recruitment and sponsorship systems that perpetuate modern-day slavery.

The labour body equally criticised African governments, especially Uganda, for failing to safeguard their citizens working abroad. It urged the Ugandan government to take the revelations from the BBC documentary seriously and to create more effective mechanisms for the protection of Ugandan migrant workers, particularly women who migrate to the Middle East to earn a living. Odigie stressed that the “primary burden of care and protection lies with our African governments,” and called for both in-country and foreign-bound measures to secure the rights and safety of their nationals.

“The global spotlight is now on the UAE. Failing to act decisively will not only damage its image further but also invite stronger international scrutiny and condemnation,” Odigie warned, adding that ITUC-Africa will continue to monitor the situation and will not hesitate to use international instruments to demand accountability and justice for African migrant workers.