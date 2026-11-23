Organised labour has intensified efforts to secure Nigeria’s ratification of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention No. 193 on Decent Work in the Platform Economy, mobilising digital and app-based workers to demand stronger labour protection, fair remuneration and social security in the rapidly expanding digital economy.

The campaign, spearheaded by the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa), the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), with support from the German development agency (GIZ) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), seeks to build a common front among workers, trade unions and other stakeholders to push for the adoption and implementation of appropriate legal and policy frameworks to protect platform workers.

At a sectoral roundtable with platform and digital workers, organised by the three labour organisations, in Abuja, last Friday, ITUC-Africa general secretary, Comrade Akhator Joel Odigie, said the rapid transformation of the world of work through digitalisation had not only created new employment opportunities but also exposed workers to precarious conditions, inadequate labour rights and weak social protection.

Odigie, who described digitalisation as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, said the growing dependence on digital platforms for employment and income generation required organised labour to develop new strategies to protect workers from emerging threats.

He said: “The world of work is changing very rapidly. These changes create opportunities for society, workplaces and our economies. At the same time, they present serious threats to employment, workers’ well-being, social cohesion and the sustainability of our societies.

“Increasingly, this form of work is becoming precarious. Many workers engaged through digital platforms are not adequately protected and do not enjoy the necessary labour rights and social protection.”

The ITUC-Africa chief warned that the absence of adequate regulation could encourage a race to the bottom in which workers compete against one another for jobs by accepting increasingly lower rates, thereby undermining their earnings and working conditions.

He also raised concerns over the financial implications of platform businesses operating without making adequate contributions to the economies and societies from which they derive benefits, warning that such practices could weaken resources available for financing social protection.

Odigie cited the experience of digital transportation companies such as Uber to illustrate the need for governments and workers to engage platform businesses on their regulatory and financial obligations.

He, however, urged platform workers to embrace collective organisation rather than allow the challenges associated with digitalisation to discourage them from exploring opportunities in the emerging economy.

“The trade union movement was not established as a platform for lamentation, where we simply gather to complain about emerging challenges. The trade union movement was born out of difficult circumstances to find solutions to problems,” he said.

He stressed that workers must organise collectively to ensure that the opportunities offered by digital platforms translated into decent employment, secure livelihoods and improved working conditions.

On the proposed ratification of Convention No. 193, Odigie described the international labour standard as an important instrument for addressing the protection gaps confronting workers in the platform economy, urging the Federal Government to use its provisions as a basis for developing appropriate national policies and legislation.

He said the absence of ratification did not prevent governments from drawing on the Convention to begin addressing the challenges confronting digital workers.

“Its provisions can already serve as a framework for governments willing to develop policies and legislation that protect platform workers. It is therefore important for us to engage our governments and encourage them to use the Convention as a basis for developing appropriate national policies and laws,” he said.

Odigie commended African governments for supporting the adoption of the Convention at the International Labour Conference, expressing optimism that their commitment during the negotiations would translate into ratification and implementation.

He, however, cautioned that such support should not be taken for granted, insisting that trade unions and platform workers must develop a common strategy and sustain engagement with governments to achieve the desired outcome.

He disclosed that the initiative was being implemented as a pilot programme in Nigeria, Benin and Ghana, with GIZ support, adding that plans were being considered to expand the programme to at least 12 African countries in its next phase.

The ITUC-Africa general secretary also commended the NLC and TUC for embracing the initiative and supporting efforts to strengthen the representation and protection of platform workers.

Earlier, the NLC Acting General Secretary, Comrade Benson Upah, represented by the Assistant General Secretary, Comrade James Eustace, said the roundtable was designed to give platform workers an opportunity to articulate their concerns and participate directly in developing solutions to the challenges confronting their sector.

Upah observed that hundreds of thousands of Nigerians in cities including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu now depend on digital platforms for their livelihoods through passenger transportation, motorcycle operations, food and parcel delivery, as well as other digital services.

He, however, noted that many of these workers remained uncertain about their employment status, how their earnings were determined and where to seek redress when their accounts were suspended.

“Yet many of them cannot answer basic questions about their own work: Who is my employer? How is my pay set? Why was I deactivated? Who do I speak to when something goes wrong?” he asked.

According to him, the roundtable would focus on documenting workers’ experiences and identifying practical interventions to address concerns bordering on earnings, long working hours, road safety, insurance, healthcare and arbitrary account deactivation.

He said the engagement would also examine the respective responsibilities of digital platforms, workers and government institutions in ensuring fair remuneration, workplace safety, social protection and effective dispute resolution.

On Convention No. 193, Upah described its adoption in June 2026 as a significant development in the international campaign for decent work and protection in the platform economy.

He said the Convention, adopted at the International Labour Conference by 406 votes to eight, with 36 abstentions, represented the first international labour standard specifically dedicated to decent work in the platform economy.

He explained that the instrument addressed critical issues relating to algorithmic management, employment classification and the protection of workers engaged through digital platforms.

However, he stressed that the Convention would become binding on Nigeria only after the country ratified it and took the necessary steps to reflect its provisions in national laws and practices.

“Let us be clear about what the Convention is and is not. Like all ILO Conventions, it binds a country only after that country ratifies it, and it must then be reflected in national law and practice. Nigeria has not yet taken that step,” he said.

Upah said the roundtable was expected to produce a worker-owned statement of priority demands and, where consensus was reached, a joint Abuja Common Position containing specific, time-bound follow-up actions.

He emphasised that the process must give platform workers ownership of the demands and recommendations, rather than allow their concerns to be diluted to accommodate the interests of other stakeholders.

The NLC official urged participants to engage constructively, insisting that the interests of digital businesses in innovation and economic growth should not be treated as incompatible with workers’ demands for dignity, security and decent working conditions.

“Platform work is no longer the future of work in Nigeria. It is the present. Let us make this day count, so that the person behind the screen and the steering wheel is seen, heard and protected,” he said.

The roundtable is part of broader efforts by organised labour and its development partners to strengthen workers’ participation in shaping policies and regulations governing the digital economy, with the expectation that lessons from Nigeria, Benin and Ghana will inform wider advocacy for platform workers’ rights across Africa.

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