The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has listed diplomatic engagement, collaborative approach and strict adherence to democratic values as the best methodology leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) must utilise in its quest to broker peaceful resolution in the ongoing military involvement in Niger Republic’s government.

ITUC-Africa, in a press statement made available to journalists, said it came up with the listed methods through a survey carefully conducted.

It added that peculiarities of the conflict in Niger was duly considered while conducting the survey and urged ECOWAS to speedily examine and employ them as part of its roadmap to restoring peace in the country.

Signed by its General Secretary, Kwasi Audu-Amankwah, the statement said the survey report titled, ‘Survey on Public Opinion Regarding Recent Events in Niger and African Workers’ Concerns,’ was collated from formal and informal sector workers across the African continent. It added that the survey report delivers essential insights that command immediate attention from ECOWAS and other stakeholders.

“Conducted in August 2023, the survey provides an intricate comprehension of the views held by African workers regarding the recent military coup in Niger and the concomitant implications on regional stability and democracy.

“It accentuates three pivotal points that warrant profound reflection: diplomacy over military intervention: The survey findings resonate with the unanimous stance that military intervention is not an optimal solution. Instead, the survey findings advocate for a diplomatic approach as the way forward. Promoting peace and stability is paramount, as this approach ensures that workers’ lives and livelihoods are preserved.

“Mitigating spill-over effects: The survey highlights the potential for detrimental spill-over or domino effects if ECOWAS were to intervene militarily. The open counter-threats by neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso emphasise the need for a cautious and balanced conflict resolution approach. A rash decision could exacerbate regional tensions and complexities.”

“Promoting people-centred governance and upholding democratic values: The survey emphasises the importance of people-centred governance in fostering stability and democratic engagement. Upholding constitutional integrity and democratic principles is essential for building trust among citizens.”

The statement further said the survey will pave the way for a roadmap of actionable recommendations.

It read, “ECOWAS is urged to prioritise diplomatic negotiations to effectuate a peaceful resolution in Niger. By embracing dialogue and diplomacy, we can circumvent the spectre of violent conflict and fortify the wellbeing of the populace. An interwoven approach, coalescing with partners like the African Union and the United Nations is imperative. This collective methodology shall attenuate regional strains and advocate for a progressive conciliation.

“Governments must place at the forefront the welfare of their citizens, consistently tethering their actions to the bedrock of ECOWAS principles as well as international conventions such as the ILO conventions. Upholding democratic ideals remains an indispensable tenet, fostering a pantheon of stability and mutual reliance. Through diplomacy and the commitment to democratic principles, ECOWAS and its stakeholders can navigate this complex situation with caution, ensuring the wellbeing of citizens and regional stability.”





