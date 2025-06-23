Itsekiri political heavyweights unite, endorse Tinubu, Oborevwori for 2027

In a grand political gathering of Itsekiri heavyweights in Warri, Delta State, the Itsekiri Nation has unanimously passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, pledging full support for their re-election bids in 2027.

Addressing newsmen after the high-level stakeholders’ meeting on Monday, the member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, revealed that the Itsekiri Nation had resolved to align fully with the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the unity, progress, and development of Nigeria.

Ereyitomi noted that, aside from fostering stronger political unity among the Itsekiri people, the decision was influenced by their satisfaction with the performance of both leaders.

“President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori have done exceedingly well. Their commitment to infrastructural development and political inclusiveness is commendable. That’s why we’re boldly passing a vote of confidence in them,” he stated.

The federal lawmaker emphasised that with all Itsekiris now united under one political umbrella, the nation can speak with one voice and deliver overwhelming support for both Tinubu and Oborevwori in the 2027 general elections.

Moving the motion for the vote of confidence, Hon. Daniel Mayone Mayuku, another prominent Itsekiri political figure, affirmed that the entire Itsekiri Nation—across Warri South, Warri South-West, and Warri North—had witnessed the tangible strides of both administrations and are resolute in backing them for a second term.

“We therefore adopt them to continue in the saddle from 2027 as President and Governor,” Mayuku declared.

Hon. Oritsetimeyin Orugboh seconded the motion, stressing that Itsekiris are solidly behind both leaders and will give them “100 per cent votes” come 2027.

Other dignitaries from across the three local government areas at the Itsekiri political gathering included the chairmen of Warri South and Warri South-West local government areas, APC chieftains – Dr Alex Ideh, Chief Ayirimi Emami, Dr Joseph Otumara, Dr Ronald Oritsejafor, Comrade Alex Eyengho, and Hope George, among others.

Our correspondent reports that the endorsement event was not just a political statement, but a show of solidarity from some of the most influential political voices of the Itsekiri Nation, symbolising a unified front ahead of the next general elections.

