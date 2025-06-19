Itsekiri leaders seek fairness, transparency in pipeline contract awards

The Itsekiri community in Warri, Delta State, has called on the federal government to ensure fairness and transparency in awarding contracts for pipeline surveillance, citing concerns over alleged marginalisation.

In a petition addressed to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the community demanded an immediate review of contracts awarded in their region.

The petition was presented during a press briefing held in Abuja on Wednesday, as Kingsley Tenumah, Chairman of the Itsekiri Indigenous People Movement, and Comr. Monoyo Edon, General Secretary, addressed newsmen.

The Itsekiri leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the current contract award process, which they claim undermines the rights of the Itsekiri people as a host community.

They emphasised that the current process violates the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which guarantees host communities certain rights and benefits, including participation in oil-related activities.

“We urge the government to immediately halt all contract awards that do not prioritise the interests of host communities. Establish a transparent and fair contract award process that ensures equity and inclusion,” they stated.

The community also highlighted concerns about the lack of recognition for their contributions to the nation’s economy.

“Our community has made significant contributions to the nation’s economy, yet we feel sidelined in decisions that directly affect us,” the petition added.

The Itsekiri leaders warned that failure to address their concerns within seven days could lead to protests and other peaceful demonstrations. They expressed confidence in the NSA’s ability to handle the matter fairly, given his reputation for professionalism and neutrality.

“Your Excellency, we trust and believe in the neutrality and integrity of the NSA. We are confident that you will handle this matter with the seriousness and fairness it deserves,” they stressed.

The press briefing and petition come amid growing tensions in Nigeria’s oil-producing regions, where communities have long complained of marginalisation and exclusion from the benefits of oil wealth.

