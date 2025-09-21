Itsekiri chiefs urge FG, Delta gov to caution Ogbe-Ijoh monarch over renewed Warri crisis

Itsekiri leadership, under the aegis of the Warri Traditional Council of Chiefs, called on the Federal Government and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State to call the Ama-Okosu of Ogbe-Ijoh kingdom, His Royal Majesty Monbene III, to order.

Recall that a fresh tension has gripped the oil-rich city of Warri, following renewed clashes between the Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic groups over long-standing territorial disputes, sparking fears of a wider conflict that could destabilise the region’s fragile peace.

The Itsekiri leadership, in a strongly worded press statement at a press conference on Saturday at the Olu of Warri Palace, accused HRM Monbene III, of attempting to extend his sovereignty into Warri South Local Government Area.

The Warri Chiefs said the move of the Ogbe-Ijoh king had already allegedly led to bloodshed, destruction of property, and threats to security.

The Ogwa-Olusan, Chief Brown Mene, who addressed journalists alongside Warri Traditional Council of Chiefs including ace lawyer, Chief Robinson Ariyo, alleged that armed men linked in military camouflage stormed Pessu Community at midnight on 18 September and killed a local vigilante leader, Dele Ogunbayo.

Chief Mene further claimed that while the military initially denied involvement in the killing, it later admitted responsibility in a later published statement on Friday, September 19, signed by Captain Iliyasu Bawa-Rijau, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, who acknowledged the operation.

Citing a string of court rulings dating back to the 1950s, including a landmark 2024 decision in W/147/2020 HRM Amaokosu Mobene vs. the Governor of Delta State, have affirmed their rightful claim to the disputed areas.

By this, the Itsekiri insisted that Ogbe-Ijoh’s domain is limited to Warri South-West LGA, and that repeated attempts to establish an “Ogbe-Ijoh Kingdom” in Warri South were illegal.

They also accused powerful political figures of sponsoring “ghost communities” across the local government area to foment unrest.

“We urge Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to act decisively, call his functionaries to order, and set up a panel of inquiry,” the statement read. “What threatens peace is not law but lawlessness. If this festering crisis is not addressed, more lives will be lost.”

The Itsekiri further demanded that the Ama-Okosu remove coronation banners allegedly erected in Warri South outside his jurisdiction, restrain his subjects from further hostilities, and that federal authorities investigate the roles of the military’s role and others allegedly involved.

Their demands include: “The immediate removal of all banners and billboards mounted in Warri South LGA by the Ogbe-Ijoh throne, which they described as outside his reign, as affirmed by court judgements.

“Restraint of Ogbe-Ijoh indigenes and other Ijaws residing in the area from further acts of violence, harassment, and intimidation.

“An end to threats of further killings should Ogbe-Ijoh’s domain not be extended beyond what the trial court decided.

“The setting up of a state panel of inquiry to investigate the crisis and review the government’s initial political response.

“A thorough investigation by the Inspector-General of Police into the incident.

“A probe by the Chief of Army Staff into the alleged attachment of military personnel of the incident.”

He explained that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had mandated the committee to broker peace in the troubled areas, stressing that no meaningful development could thrive in an atmosphere of rancour and disunity.

“The problem before us is one of ethnic identity. It is your duty to ensure that the recent outbreak of hostilities becomes a thing of the past. Warri must move from conflict to peace and development,” Tonwe charged.

Chairman of the Inland and Waterways Committee, Chief Boro Pudu, stressed that no effort should be spared in ensuring that lasting peace is restored.

Similarly, Chairman of Warri South LGA, Comrade Isaac Agbateyiniro, and his Warri South-West counterpart, Hon. Sylvester Oromoni, commended Governor Oborevwori for his timely intervention, noting that the measures would prevent the crisis from escalating further. Both pledged their full support for the committee.

Representatives of the three major ethnic groups—Chief Sylvester Okumagba (Urhobo), Hon. Orueboh Oritsetimeyin (Itsekiri), and Hon. Denbo-Denbofa Oweikpodor (Ijaw)—also pledged to collaborate with the government and other stakeholders to restore peace to Warri.

The renewed violence has already claimed lives on both sides, with commercial activities disrupted in Warri’s waterfronts and mounting anxiety among residents.

