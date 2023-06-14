A legal practitioner and human rights activist, Chief Robinson Ariyo, has urged the governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, to eschew the predominance of persons from a few ethnic or sectional groups in the composition of his government.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Ubeji, Warri South Local Government Area of the state, Ariyo posited that the new governor must promote inclusiveness in line with the constitution and the law.

“It is the intention of the founding fathers of Nigeria that every government should promote national unity and the feeling of inclusion.

“Permit me to commend Section 14 (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which provides; ‘The composition of the government of a state —-or any of the agencies of such government …, and the conduct of the affairs of the government …or such agencies shall be carried out in such manner as to recognise the diversity of the people within its area of authority and the need to promote a sense of belonging and loyalty among the people of the federation,” he said.

He further said that the state governor, having taken the oath to discharge his duties to the best of his ability, faithfully and in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the law, and always in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well-being and prosperity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it will be too early in the day to begin manifesting traits that appear to reflect the contrary.

“I am particularly disturbed that the allegory “Ukodo” which the governor assured Delta would be equitably shared appears to have left out a critical ethnic nationality that contributes a chunk of the oil resources of Delta State and indeed the country,” he said.

“Several sensitive appointments have so far been made and while some ethnic groups already have two or more, the Itsekiris do not have any,” he said.

