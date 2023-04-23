Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for the 2023 election has called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to rescue Nigerians trapped in Sudan.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports about 4000 Nigerians are trapped as a result of fighting between forces loyal to Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Federal Government had said it is risky to evacuate Nigerian nationals in Sudan as a result of the tensed situation in the country.

However, Obi in a series of tweets on Sunday, said it is onus on Federal Government to rescue the Nigerians trapped in Sudan.

“I’m sad and concerned by the reports that Nigerians trapped in Sudan have not been evacuated. While we understand the extreme challenges in Sudan, we deeply implore the Federal Government of Nigeria to expedite all efforts to rescue about 4000 Nigerians that are mostly students.

“Since it is the statutory responsibility of FGN to protect Nigerians at home in Nigeria and abroad, it is important that we attend to such issues with more deserving proactiveness and commitment as the life of every Nigerian is sacred and important.

“A New Nigeria is really imperative and Possible,” he tweeted.

