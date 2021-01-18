The Chief Executive Officer, Ladybird Limited and former President, Advertising Agencies Association of Nigeria (AAAN), Mrs. Bunmi Oke, speaks with AKIN ADEWAKUN on the state of the nation’s advertising, insisting that the present state of the industry is not an indication that it is ailing, but a reflection of the nation’s economy, and a metamorphosis that will throw up new opportunities:

No doubt, the nation’s advertising industry is going through rough patches, especially with the advent of the COVID 19 pandemic and the not-so-bright fortunes of the nation’s crude oil in the global market. Experts have recommended Merger and Acquisition as a way of bringing the industry back to its feet. Is M& Q feasible in Nigeria’s ad industry?

Of course it’s possible. There had been collaboration in the past. I believe when it gets to a point when people realise that it is possible to collaborate with people of complementary services, they’ll have no choice than to do that. Don’t forget everything in life is evolving.

But how will that run?

Don’t forget some of today’s big agencies collaborated to come together. There were mergers of different interests, maybe in a sector, like the media. Definitely with digital technology, it’s going to get to a point where new skills are required in some agencies’ where a lot of content management is required, where a lot of new digital platforms-created communication skills would be required. Some of the agencies that we have today came out of necessity. Some came out of the need to just survive. I think that very soon, for our industry to remain buoyant and lively, as well as attractive to good talent, there is the need for agencies to absorb and merge together and also bring in very brilliant, experience and inexperience hands to move the industry forward.

But we are supposed to be seeing such collaborations frequently, now; especially going by the fact that the industry is not doing well at the moment?

I won’t say the industry is not doing well. If you look at the history of advertising around the world, the growth is synonymous with the growth of such country’s economy. Advertising is going through that phase where there is a bit of stunted growth because of the recession of the economy. Advertising and marketing communications are offshoots of the brand-building process for a company and a country that is growing. But when a country is stunted in terms of its economic growth, the advertising and marketing communications industry will be stunted. But you know, a stunted growth has solution, you start taking different vitamins. There will be different solutions but it takes a while. You find out that different segments of the marketing communications industry are being addressed differently. There are some stunted growths that are never reparable. Go and look at the global advertising history, even in the UK and America, the moment the economy is buoyant, you find the marketing communications industry in these countries become buoyant. Up till now we are finding it difficult to find local manufacturing companies that are buoyant with viable products and services. So the ones that are there are still the same ones that were there 10 years ago.

So what you are saying in essence is that what the industry is passing through now is a refection of the bigger national economy?

Yes, it is. Just like anywhere, the industry is a reflection of the economy. If the economy is depressed, the industry is going to be challenged. In fact it’s almost stagnated due to the advent of Covid and that is why it appears there is so much inactivity. I agree with you that as time goes on, people are going to come together to find out what options are available to get the industry going. You know Nigeria is in a recession now and there is no way we can come out with flamboyant campaigns because the consumer is also challenged. We can’t be delusional about it. So what I’m saying in essence is that the industry is evolving, it’s moving to new platform. Our platforms are evolving. So let’s understand what is going on. Let’s stop misrepresenting it. We need to watch and observe. Hopefully both the private and public sectors should look at new areas to give new impetus to business. So just the same way the economy is evolving, the industry is also evolving. It’s also going through its own metamorphosis, and there will be new players emerging, new mergers emerging, new platforms and new opportunities emerging, and there will be those that will go with the wind.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month. Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…