Ebonyi’s first female Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Grace Umezuruike, has commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for empowering women in his administration and giving them a sense of belonging.

During her inauguration as the SSG, Prof. Umezurike expressed her gratitude to Governor Nwifuru for appointing women to the Executive Council, which she believes demonstrates a higher level of women’s participation in politics.

In an interview with journalists at her Abakaliki residence, she emphasized that her role as SSG would prioritize the protection of women’s and girls’ rights in the state.

Furthermore, she urged the women of Ebonyi to rally behind Governor Nwifuru’s administration to contribute to the development of the state.

Prof. Umezurike commended the governor for his gender-sensitive appointments and assured the public that she would diligently carry out her duties.

She stated, “It’s women’s o’clock, and a lot is being expected. First of all, I want to appreciate the governor for being gender-sensitive, and this is history he has made, and we don’t take it for granted.

“Women of Ebonyi state and beyond should expect good relationships and collaboration as long as I am in that office. I’ll make sure that whatever is due to the women of Ebonyi State, they’ll get it.

“I was highly impressed when the governor said he’ll give me every opportunity I need to excel. We will also try to encourage the women and the girl child, most importantly those who are still in the developing stage, to work hard to properly position themselves.”

“We have the first female Deputy Governor, and if you look at the list of Commissioners in the state, there are many women included. In the House of Assembly, we have a significant number of women.

I believe women are now more politically aware and sensitive than ever before, and this is favourable to women, both in the past administration and the present.”

Regarding balancing her work and family responsibilities, Prof. Umezuruike stated, “In everything I do, I’ve always put my family first. When I was in the university, holding a management position was demanding, but I was able to balance it with my family. Rest assured that my family will not suffer because of my position. I will know how to balance it appropriately. My family will receive the necessary attention because they are my top priority.”





