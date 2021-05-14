It’s unfortunate that some people lack principles — Asunkuna

Ikumoguniyi Abiodun Asunkuna is a politician, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State and an aspirant who contested to be the representative of the party for Ibadan South-west and North-West constituency in the House of Representatives in 2014. In this interview by YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, he speaks on the need to respect the rule of law, renewed confidence in the judiciary, patience in pursuing issues legally and other issues.

What do you think of the recent judgment of the Supreme Court in relation to the sacked local government chairmen in Oyo State. Did it rekindle hope for the party?

Well, I won’t say hope is rekindled because we never lost hope. So, irrespective of what anyone says, our hope has always been alive. The people of Oyo State are well informed and cannot be deluded into taking lies forever. They now know better that the ruling party in the state has nothing to offer them. The PDP is still struggling and unable to withstand the standard laid by Governor Abiola Ajimobi and the APC. Even those that supported this government before have realised that APC is the only party that has plans for economic and social development for our dear state. So, the judgment is just a validation that we were right.

Do you think APC will have real unity and provide a very good opposition to the PDP?

What I want people to understand is that despite the fact that we are not in charge of governance in Oyo State, we are still really relevant in the scheme of things because the welfare packages we gave to the citizens of Oyo State were just too amazing. Even PDP members in our localities are living witnesses to it, the truthful ones among them attest to this and that is the reason their members on a daily basis join the real progressive party, APC. We are united in our party, working with one progressive spirit to move this great state forward and no challenge within and outside can break us ever again.

What does the court victory signify?

Let me first Congratulate the leadership of our party in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, ALGON under the chairmanship of Abass Alesinloye, all elected councilors on the platform of our party, party leaders across all local governments and ward level in Oyo State for a well deserved victory at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court judgment was a victory for democracy, rule of law, the respect for freedom of association as well as judgment against abuse of office. This will further discourage illegality in our society.

The victory further confirmed that the election that brought the affected local government executives into office was legally conducted during the regime of late Governor Abiola Ajimobi. In fact, this victory is dedicated to the memory of our late leader who in eight years at the helms of affairs left indelible marks of progress on the sands of development.

Do you also hold the belief that the judgment will promote and strengthen democracy?

Yes, the judgment will strengthen democracy. This further confirms our hope in the judiciary and greater Nigeria where the rule of law reigns. The era of political dictatorship is over. It has further given hope that everyone irrespective of status can get judgment in the court of law in Nigeria.

Out of the affected local government chairmen, about three have crossed to the PDP before now. How do you think their matter should be handled?

It is unfortunate that people cannot be patient and fight a clear issue to the last in the court of law. History will have an account about men of good conscience. The judgment was not about any political party but a test of our constitution on the power of governors to dissolve elected local government executives. This was the stand of our party and confirmed by the Supreme Court that no individual has constitutional rights to dissolve elected local government executives. The defected chairmen are expected to benefit except the court rules otherwise. It was just unfortunate that some people lack principles.

Why did you stay despite not getting what you wanted?

Defect to where? Looking for what? Any right thinking person that truly has positive mission towards the development of our dear state and Nigeria as a country will not be moving from a progressive party, APC, to visionless parties. I am a progressive man in a progressive party led by progressive leaders. APC is my home, together with our leaders, we shall continue to deliver dividend of democracy to Nigerians.

