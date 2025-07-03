It’s true ex-President Buhari is unwell but not in ICU — Bashir Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to Muhammadu Buhari, has confirmed that the former president is currently receiving medical attention, but dismissed widespread claims suggesting he is in critical condition.

Ahmad, who made the clarification in a statement shared on X on Thursday, addressed recent reports claiming that Buhari had been moved to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He stated that while it is true Buhari is unwell, his condition is stable and he is responding positively to treatment.

While stressing that the reports had exaggerated the situation, Ahmad called for calm over the development.

Ahmad acknowledged the concern and prayers from supporters across the globe and expressed appreciation on behalf of the former president.

He wrote, “In light of the recent media reports suggesting that former President Muhammadu Buhari is critically ill and has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), we find it necessary to set the record straight.

“It is true that former President Buhari is unwell and is currently receiving medical attention. However, contrary to the exaggerated claims circulating in the media, he is stable and responding well to treatment and we are optimistic about his full recovery.

“We appreciate the outpouring of prayers and goodwill from his supporters and well-wishers around the world.

“We continue to pray for his complete and speedy recovery. Thank you!”

