It’s time to uproot APC’s bad governance ― Atiku
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s election, Atiku Abubakar, has told party members to unite around him to uproot what he called the vestiges of bad governance in the country, which he said had been brought upon it by the All Progressives Congress (APC).
In a statement released on Sunday, he described his victory at the primaries on Saturday night as “a momentous episode in our march to reclaim our dear country.”
He said: “Although I am not unaware that there was so much apprehension about the direction that the election could go, I was confident that with God on our side and based on the enormous work that everyone has put into this, we should record a resounding victory. And so it was!
“But this victory is not enough. Indeed, it is a further call to duty. Now that delegates of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have done their bit, the challenge now is on you, and I, to present as one to get the job done.
“Let me remind you, once again, what this job is all about, dear compatriot. The job at hand for us is to ensure that we uproot the vestiges of bad governance that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) represents and begin to plant our unity seed that will birth the New Nigeria of our dreams.”
The former Vice President recalled that he had, last week, revealed an abridged version of his policy document, which he informed, contains details of his 5-point “Unity Seed agenda.”
