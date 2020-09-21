It’s time to move Edo forward, says deputy governor

With a vow to fulfil all campaign promises, Edo State deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu has commended Edo voters for turning out en masse to vote for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Shuaibu said that it’s time for Edo people to come together and move the state forward.

Shaibu who ran alongside Governor Godwin Obaseki spoke during a congratulatory visit by the state chapter of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) to the Government House in Benin.

The deputy governor who dedicated the victory to God said that God’s purpose for Edo State must be accomplished.

He said: “God’s purpose for Edo State must be achieved as God wants to make his words come to pass. Those things we have promised, with God on our side, we must definitely fulfil them. God will give us the power to achieve our dreams.”

Shaibu said the victory is for all Edo people and urged them to collaborate with Governor Obaseki to ensure the actualisation of all programmes and policies of the government so as to improve the living standard of the people.

He said: “We must enjoy the victory together as the victory is from God and all of us will enjoy the benefits of the victory, which is to make Edo move forward in terms of infrastructure, employment, economic development and make sure the good things we promised are accomplished. With God on our side, we shall achieve and accomplish them all.”

The deputy governor continued: “Nobody can challenge our God. This election shows that no man is God. I thank all Edo people who made themselves available to ensure our reelection. We believe in God and not in anyone or man as the will of God for the state must be achieved. Edo State must move forward.”

The vice-chairman of RTEAN, Comrade Charles Momoh assured the administration of more collaboration to ensure success in the realisation of all campaign promises.”

