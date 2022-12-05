It’s time to liberate yourself and vote out APC, Atiku tells Lagos residents

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has warned the people of Lagos against returning the All Progressives Congress (APC) to power both at the state and federal level.

The former vice president, who spoke at the PDP’s presidential rally in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, on Monday, also discredited the APC’s claims of building major infrastructure in the state. He added that only “a single family has ruled the state for 23 years.”

According to him: “The Federal Government built the Third Mainland Bridge, Agege Motor Road and other road infrastructure in the state, the APC govt is lying to you about developing Lagos.

“It is time for you to liberate yourself from a family government in power for over 23 years by voting Jandor as your governor.”.

The PDP candidate also promised to privatize all the refineries to raise $10 billion for women and youth empowerment in the country.

He said: “I will set aside 10b to empower young men and women. People have asked how I will get the money, but If I privatize the Warri refinery and others, I will get the money.”

Atiku further emphasized restructuring of the country if elected, saying “If I am voted, I will restructure the country. For the past 23 years, you have been voting for one family. It is time to liberate yourself and vote Jandor.”

Earlier, governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos, Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, told the party’s supporters that he will stop all forms of harassment by the NURTW and other miscreants hibernating in all motor parks and garages in the state.

He said: “In the last 23 years, we haven’t seen anything in Lagos and it is time for us to have a meaningful government in Lagos by voting for me.

“Poverty rate has increased since Sanwo-Olu took over despite his claims of investment of N10 bi;;ion in the employment trust fund in Lagos.

“Funke and I have been contributing our quota and employing people, we pay our taxes but Sanwo-Olu and his deputy don’t.

“Let me use this opportunity to tell the people of Lagos that you say the touts are terrorizing you, but the government doesn’t want that to stop. As your governor, I will stop all forms of harassment in markets and motor parks and this is our pledge to the people of Lagos.”

Speaking also at the rally, the party’s vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, told the crowd that “I know Lagos is ready to deliver a massive vote for the PDP in the 2023 polls.

“Atiku is acceptable all over the country and he is the one who can deliver it to the people. PDP wants to restore the last glory of the country.





“The resources of Lagos must be used for the people. Not where the rich will become richer and poor poorer. Atiku is the only candidate that can restore the glory of the lost country. Therefore, going from door to door and house to house campaign to the people, PDP will restore Nigeria’s greatness.”

National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, told the gathering that Atiku will make Nigeria the best country in Africa.

He assured the people of Lagos that if Atiku was elected, he would abolish the multiple taxation system in Lagos.