Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has just been sworn-in as Nigeria’s 16th President.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN Olukayode Ariwoola at the ongoing inauguration ceremony at Eagles Square, Abuja.

Recall that Tinubu emerged Nigeria’s President-elect on the platform of the ruling APC following the outcome of February 25 presidential election after polling highest votes cast to defeat his closest rivals; former Vice President and candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi.

Following his oath of office, Tinubu has become the new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria succeeding the two terms of eight years by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE