It’s time for Highlife music to trend again —Larry Gaaga

Larry Gaaga is probably one of Nigeria’s most silent producers/hit makers, but whose music is everywhere. Born Larry Ndianefo and known professionally as Larry Gaaga, he is a songwriter, recording artiste, music producer, and record label executive, among other endeavours. He gained fame with the success of ‘Gaaga Shuffle’, a song he recorded with Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia and has collaborated with artistes like Burna Boy, D’banj, Base One, DJ Neptune, Wizkid, Charass. He has also featured the likes of Davido, Flavour, Peruzzi, Patoranking, Wande Coal, Sarkodie and others on his album. The CEO of Gaaga Muzik reveals, in this interview, how music meets business for him and how Highlife music is set to rule the world.

It seemed like you burst onto the music scene like a whirlwind?

No, that’s not true. I’ve been in the music industry for a while now. But I operated mostly behind the scenes. I ran a record label, YSG, and we had an artiste then called Vector.

Staying behind the scene, was it deliberate?

No, it wasn’t. But you know, the thing is that this music thing started because a whole lot of artistes do come to meet me and be like, “Larry come to listen to my album, I know you can tell me the right song to put out.” So, from there 2Baba gave me the idea of ‘do your own thing, you know how to think of beats you want to use for a song and how to make things happen’. For those who remember ‘Gaaga Shuffle’, that was my first song. I did it with Tuface. The song came out after about seven months.

Why did it take that long?

It was because it was not what I wanted to do. You know, I’m into oil and gas, music is just something I like, I’m a music lover.

How long ago did you discover your love for music?

From my childhood, I have loved music. But really, it came to the fore when I started rolling deep with Tuface, in the early 2000s.

You must have known the Plantashun Boiz?

Yes, I have known them since then. I met Blackface first though. We all became friends, and Tuface and I got closer.

About oil and gas, that’s sort of like a crossover to music?

Yes, but it’s still on.

Was it for survival?

No, not at all, the music thing was more of a passion, but now I’m getting deep into it.

Does it pay as much as oil and gas?

No.

But it is a popular notion that entertainment today pays.

I don’t perform on the stage so I don’t collect that kind of money.

Would you want to climb the stage?

No, not really. I’m not into all that but once in a while, I get calls to perform. In fact, they don’t even want me to say anything, they just want to see me on stage standing while they sing along.

You sound quite principled, like a perfectionist.

I have been like this for a long time. You know, everything I do, I do it well. From secondary school to university, everything I do, I do it very well. If you listen to all my songs, that’s how it is. I take my time. I have not dropped any song for like one year. So, this last one is something that I have been working on for over six to seven months. I’ve been travelling back and forth. You know Theresa Onuorah is in the East.

You have silver teeth, what’s that all about?

I have had this since 2005, 2006 or thereabout. I used to do boxing and karate. One young boy finished me. But that was back then, my mother never liked it. So after this, I just resolved that that’s the end. I had to travel to Dubai to fix it.

You seem to be a low-key person.

Yes. I usually don’t grant interviews. I’m a shy person. I’m only granting this one because I just feel like it.

Would it be right to say it’s because you are comfortable enough in your business that you don’t feel pressured to churn out music till you are satisfied within yourself that it is a hit?

Yes, that’s true. I have other businesses that I do. I’m also a hustler, so if you bring any business I am in.

There seems to be a lot of musicians from the east picking up again. Is there a reason for that trend? Particularly the highlife music.

I think it is just time. We just follow the trend. People like Flavour and Phyno paved the way. Flavour came again and donminated so we just followed the trend.

Your latest ‘Edegede’ song, what inspired it?

I went for a burial. I was just sitting with my friends, and I had kids around me shouting ‘Larry Gaaga’. The next thing, I saw this lady, Theresa Onuorah coming in and I remembered this lady very while growing up. My father used to have this turntable. I saw kids still shouting and I was surprised to see that the woman was still alive. I made a resolution to do something with the woman. Later on, the woman came to meet me that: “Larry, I heard you said you want to do something with me, is it true?” I said yes, I said I would do something with you. I told her that I would go to her favourite song that we use to listen to while growing up. Growing up, I used to be scared of the song because of her voice. There was this thing about her voice.

Are they other people, living legends that you can recollect?

There are all gone. People like Esther Osabebe, Oliver De Coque.

Why didn’t you feature Phyno or Flavour?

Music comes naturally to me. When I make a beat or song, I know who to put on it.

What other training did you go through to amass your mastery in music?

It’s just natural. I listen to a lot of old-school music, international sound, Nigerian music, highlife, a whole lot.

What’s the next musical conquest for you?

Fingers crossed.

How big is this song you are working on?

Sincerely, I know it is big but know I’m used to hits. I’ve not felt it deep down inside. At least, how I should. But in the Eastern part of Nigeria, it is very big.

