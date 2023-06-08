Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has said the time has come for him and residents of the state, in general, to work the extra mile to collectively build a better future.

The governor stated this in a press statement issued and made available to Journalists on Tuesday in Minna by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Alhaji Bologi Ibrahim.

The statement stated further that the governor said this when he received a delegation of former National Assembly Members Forum, under the auspices of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the state, who were on a congratulatory visit at the Niger State liaison lodge at Asokoro in Abuja.

Bago who observed that campaigns were over, explained that it is time to evolve strategies to better the lots of the state.

“It is time for work, it’s going to work unusual and better, some policies will be tough but we are sure if we sustain them, they will take us to the desired destination.”

He, therefore, called for the support of all the residents of the state in collaboration with citizens outside the state to enable him to succeed.

Bago, however, pointed out that the all-inclusive policy of his administration has come to stay.

“In the spirit of a new Niger state we have to leave our doors opened, especially for people with experience and capacity,” he declared.

The governor reiterated his determination to tackle insecurity through collaboration with community leaders, traditional and religious leaders, improved the economy, and ensure social development and qualitative education.

“On security, it is on the front burner because it is no respecter of a political party, ethnicity or religion.

“We will collaborate with all and sundry in making sure we bring the menace to an end,” he maintained.





According to him, on the economy, he emphasized that Niger State is the largest state in Nigeria, with 76,000sq.km arable land and lots of water bodies, yet we are poor, it is time to reverse the trend and put the state on the part of prosperity.

“The roads are bad there is a need for the state government to declare a state of emergency in this course,” he said

The governor assured that his administration would give adequate attention to the education sector considering its importance to human and societal development.

“Education is the bedrock of every economy. We need to emphasize education. We will strengthen the compulsory basic education in the state,” he said.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and former Deputy Governor of the state, Ambassador Ahmed Musa-Ibeto (rtd) explained that their visit was to congratulate the governor and assured him of their support.

Ibeto, who was also a former lawmaker, said they consider the governor as one of them irrespective of the political party, hence they desire that he succeeds for the overall benefit of the state.

“When we go into the house, the party lines and all other considerations melt. So we see him as one of us, to congratulate him and also to advise him for the interest of the state.

“Now a government is in place, all we need to do is to cooperate and also give our best to ensure that the government that is in place succeeds.”

He stated further that essentially at the end of the day, it is the people of the state that will benefit.

