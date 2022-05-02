It’s time Africans relied on her talents to solve challenges bedevilling continent ― Lumumba

Former Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission and current Director of The Kenya School of Law, Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, has declared that it’s time for Africans to begin to rely on African talents to liberate the continent from her socio-economic and political challenges.

The much sought-after Pan-Africanist and erudite public speaker also encouraged Africans to learn to consume what they cultivate rather than depending on the consumption of imported foods.

Prof. Lumumba gave the charge on Friday while delivering the 30th-anniversary Commemorative Lecture, titled: “Whither Education in Africa,” of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, held at the 1000 (seating capacity) Lecture Theatre, Site III of the institution.

He assured Africans of a bright future ahead in the continent, urging Africans not to retard in their quest for acquiring education which, he described, as the only assured tool of liberation from mental slavery.

“Talking about education in Africa, one must go down in his history back to when Africa was not invaded by men of the outside world.

“They used their education to divide us Africans making us tools in their hands. Because of education, we Africans misunderstand God.





“But if we continue to worry about Africa, we will continue to make mistakes of giving up.

“We must remember the efforts of our past heroes who fought for the independence of Nigeria to liberate us from the slavery of the colonial masters and change the continent of Africa through education.

“And we should not forget the sacrifices and voices of our past heroes who used their education to fight for the independence of some countries in Africa.

“Africa, we should learn to consume what we cultivate than depending on consuming importation foods.

“It’s right time we Africans relied on African talents to solve some of the problems we have here in Africa,” the head of the PLO Lumumba Foundation, Kenya, averred.

Speaking further in acknowledgement of the 30th anniversary of DELSU, Prof. Lumumba said, “Delta State University Abraka, has made enormous contributions to the development of Abraka, Delta than Nigeria and Africa.

“As Africans, we should put off low esteem and be proud of the things that we do in Africa.

“We should be proud of the talents we have produced in Delta State University, Abraka and use them in solving some of our problems in Abraka, Delta State, and Nigeria at large.

“As we celebrate DELSU’s 30 years of existence and some of the notable achievements of the university over the past years, it’s time we re-energize and put on more efforts to contribute our quota to the development of Africa.”

In his remark after the lecture, the Vice-Chancellor of DELSU, Prof. Andy Ogochukwu Egwunyenga, commended Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba for honouring the university’s invitation to deliver the lecture to mark the 30th anniversary of the institution.

