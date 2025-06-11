‘It’s so upsetting’, World’s tallest woman says after paying for six aircraft seats to fly lying down

The world’s tallest woman, Rumeysa Gelgi, has revealed the extraordinary lengths she must go to in order to travel by air — including paying for six seats on every flight so she can lie flat.

Born with Weaver syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes accelerated growth and various health complications, the 28-year-old stands at an astonishing 7ft 0.7 inches. She relies on a wheelchair or walker for mobility, according to Luxury Travel Daily.

Travelling has been a lifelong aspiration for Rumeysa, who has already explored destinations such as the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy. But for someone of her stature, flying is far from straightforward.

Too tall to fit into standard aircraft seats, Rumeysa requires a stretcher for flights — a setup that requires Turkish Airlines to remove six seats and install a special stretcher in their place.

She first used the arrangement in 2022 for a flight from San Francisco to California and now only travels with the airline, which she says is the only one offering this accommodation.

The process is far from easy. Rumeysa must arrive at the airport four hours before departure, undergo medical checks, and pay the full cost of the six seats occupied by the stretcher.

Despite these hurdles, her ambition to explore the world remains undeterred. She hopes to visit cities like Tokyo, Kyoto, Shanghai, and Seoul in the future. But her travel limitations extend beyond the skies. She has never travelled by bus or train, though she is eager to try.

What troubles her most, however, is the lack of accessibility at many historical sites and heritage buildings.

“It’s upsetting to hold myself back from visiting remarkable places and experiencing the richness of history,” she told Luxury Travel Daily.

Her safety remains a central concern. With spinal implants in place, even minor falls can pose serious health risks. As a result, she avoids places that aren’t properly adapted for individuals with disabilities.

Even in her hometown of Safranbolu, Turkey — renowned for its Ottoman-era landmarks — she has been unable to explore some of its most iconic sites.

“It’s close by, but not accessible,” she said.

While grateful for gestures of assistance, Rumeysa admits such help is not always practical or safe.

“Everyone deserves the chance to connect with the past, regardless of mobility,” Rumeysa added, urging for innovative solutions that would make historic sites more inclusive.

