It’s sad many celebrities chase fame, bring down others—IK Ogbonna

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has voiced his disappointment over the growing obsession with clout in today’s entertainment landscape, calling out the desperation he sees among celebrities trying to stay relevant by any means necessary.

In a post shared via his Instagram story, Ogbonna addressed what he sees as a troubling shift in values within the industry. According to him, fame has become less about talent and more about noise, money, and controversy.

“In today’s world, clout is the new currency, and many people are desperate to spend,” he began. “Some use money to buy attention, others tear down already established names, and many just become loud for the sake of being noticed.”

Ogbonna pointed out that this kind of fame, often built on shaky ground, rarely stands the test of time. He emphasised that while clout may bring quick recognition, it lacks the durability of fame earned through purpose and consistency.

He also warned of the pressure that comes with forced relevance, noting that the same internet that elevates an individual can just as swiftly turn against them. “There’s no solid foundation, just mine,” he said.

“Fame without purpose fades,” he wrote. “But fame built on truth, talent and consistency—that’s legacy.”

