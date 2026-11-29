Not everyone who makes a great album gets to stand behind the microphone.

Some help shape what eventually comes out of the studio, and Dami Adenuga has just added his name to that list.

The entertainment entrepreneur has revealed that he served as A&R on 2Baba’s forthcoming album, ‘Oldest Young Man’, a 15-track project scheduled to drop November 27.

For Adenuga, the opportunity to work on an album by one of Nigeria’s most respected music legends is more than another industry credit.

It is a privilege he considers worth documenting.

Announcing his involvement shortly after 2Baba unveiled the tracklist, the DAW Empire founder acknowledged the importance of the creative decisions and behind-the-scenes contributions that go into putting together a complete body of work.

He also expressed appreciation to 2Baba, Mallam Yankee and Jumabee for the confidence reposed in him.

His message carried a clear sense of accomplishment, particularly in his description of the experience as one that reinforced how much goes into making great music beyond what eventually reaches the audience.

The A&R credit adds another dimension to Adenuga’s growing entertainment portfolio, placing him in the creative process of a major release by an artiste whose influence has spanned generations.

With the album’s 15 tracks now unveiled, Adenuga will have another reason to watch Friday’s release closely, this time not just as a music enthusiast but as one of the people who helped bring the project together.