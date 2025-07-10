It’s premature to talk about 2027 now — Rep Manu Soro

As clamour and agitations for 2027 general elections heightened across the country, the Member of the House of Representatives representing Darazo-Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi, Hon Mansur Manu Soro has declared that it is premature to talk much of the 2027 agitations.

The Federal Lawmaker made the declaration while interacting with a group of Journalists in Bauchi on Thursday.

According to him, “For now I am more concerned with completing my tenure and achieving the target of passing my legislative bills, and operationalizing the University I facilitated for my people in Soro.”

Mansur Manu Soro added that, “I am focussed on providing my legacy schools and clinics with sustainable means of income in order to sustain their operations beyond my stay in office.”

The Federal Lawmaker further said that, “My major concern now, is how to improve the quality of human lives in my Constituency in terms of quality education, healthcare services delivery and improved agriculture.”

He stressed that the people of Darazo-Ganjuwa Federal Constituency deserve better and impactful representation having been left behind in the past through poor representation.

According to him, “Since I was elected to represent the Constituency, I have ensured that I stayed close to the people to know what they need. So far, I have done my best and the people are happy, you can go round to see for yourselves.”

He stressed that in his capacity as a Federal Lawmaker, he is complementing what the State Government, led by Governor Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is doing to improve living standards of the people of the State.

Mansur Manu Soro revealed that he has been able to sponsor 10 out of the 87 prioritised constitutional bills for public hearings organised by the House.

He explained that the bills are aimed at ensuring good governance and people-oriented democracy that will have a focus on the well-being and welfare of Nigerians at all levels.

The Federal Lawmaker assured his supporters and the entire constituents of the Darazo-Ganjuwa Federal Constituency that as long as he remains in politics, his focus will always be effective and impactful representation.

He then urged people of his Federal Constituency of Darazo-Ganjuwa to ensure that they turned out for the constitutional amendment public hearing in order to have a say and voice in the new constitution.