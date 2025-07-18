It’s our turn to govern Ondo State — Deji of Akure

……. blames disunity for Akure’s political setback

The Deji and paramount ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has expressed optimism that the next governor of Ondo State will emerge from the Akure Kingdom.

The monarch who stated this during a media parley to herald his 10th coronation anniversary attributed the inability of the Akure-speaking communities to produce the state governor to a lack of unity among the Akure communities.

According to him, as the traditional landlord of the state capital, the governorship seat should rightfully not elude politicians from the Akure-speaking communities but for the lack of unity among the communities.

“Everybody wants his son to be governor. There is no unity among Akure speaking communities, if we have that, we would have been governor long time ago.

The next governor of Ondo State will be from Akure. if I say Akure, I mean anybody from whether Akure North, South or Ifedore, all is Akure,” he said.

The monarch also lamented over the numerous legal battles he has had to confront in his efforts to defend the age-long traditional authority of the Deji over Akure-speaking communities, describing the disputes as one of the major challenges of his reign.

Oba Aladetoyinbo who reaffirmed his traditional authority over the Akure-speaking communities, noted that attempts to challenge his position led to numerous legal battles.



He said “For the past 10 years, we’ve faced challenges. We have over 100 cases in court from people contesting the authority of the Deji over certain matters.

“But the truth is, anyone or any community speaking Akure dialect is Akure. Akure is one, and the Deji is the prescribed authority over them, it has been like that from time immemorial.”

Oba Aladelusi recalled his early efforts after ascending the throne to unify all Akure communities under a single identity, emphasizing that the Deji’s authority is not a matter of self-promotion but historical reality.

He said, “When I got to the throne, I visited all the Akure communities and told their traditional rulers we must come together. They should not compete with the Deji, just like I cannot compete with the Ooni or the Alaafin. We all know our place.

“When we came from Ife, nobody gave the Deji a staff of office, we brought it from there. We were ruling before governors existed. The colonial masters were the ones that tried to disrupt the kingship. The Deji has always been the paramount ruler.”

He stated that towns like Iju, Ita Ogbolu, and Ijare were established by the sons of the Deji, and therefore remain integral parts of the Akure Kingdom.

“Akure has the numbers. If we unite and speak with one voice, we can achieve great things,” the monarch affirmed.



Oba Aladelusi revealed that despite contesting for the revered stool multiple times, it came as a shock when he was eventually announced as the next Deji.

“That announcement really shocked me. The second time I ran, I was the only one the kingmakers located, so I assumed it would follow the same process this third time. But when I heard the announcement that I was chosen as the next Deji, it truly took me by surprise,” he said.

The monarch while speaking on the ongoing debates around monarchs abandoning traditional rites for foreign religions, said tradition is not for sale

“When I was called by the Afobaje to uphold Akure’s tradition, I agreed without hesitation. We do our rituals every nine days at the House of Esu, and I go with my Awos to pray for peace. We have 30 Irunmole statues in the palace where we pray.

“I go to church and mosque, I worship God. But as an Oba, you must fulfil all traditional obligations. That is what I swore to, and I have no regrets. God hears our prayers, and most importantly, we must not do evil, even when we go to Esu, we pray for peace,” he said.

The Deji expressed concern over the lack of unity among Akure-speaking communities, which he said has stifled progress and political advancement, particularly in producing a governor for Ondo State.

He said, “After Lagos and Ibadan, Akure is the third most important city in the Southwest. It is peaceful and blessed. But if we were united, we would have produced a governor long ago.

“As he looks to the future, Oba Aladelusi remains optimistic about Akure’s potential and prays for a future that brings unity, progress, and deserved political recognition to his people.

“Akure’s time has come. We are ready. Let us speak with one voice and claim our rightful place in the history and leadership of this state.”

