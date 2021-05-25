It’s most insensitive at this time for PDP to say it will win Ebonyi in 2023—APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State has described as most insensitive, the report credited to the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr Fred Udeogu, that the party will reclaim the state during the 2023 governorship election.

In a statement issued by Mr Ogbuatu Simbad, the Ebonyi State Publicity Secretary of APC, the party described the comment by the PDP chairman as “most insensitive at this time when Ebonyi State is bleeding.”

According to the statement: “Our attention has been drawn to an online reportage wherein Fred Udeogu, the Ebonyi State PDP caretaker chairman, claimed that the PDP will reclaim Ebonyi State come 2023. This is most insensitive, considering the fact that Ebonyi State still bleeds of the blood of its innocent citizens that were killed in some communities of the state. Udeogu ought to have known that this is a time for sober reflection and not the best of times to play politics in the face of a mournful state.

“Ebonyi bleeds, Ebonyi State mourns, but the PDP leaders are not part of this sobriety, what they are after is reclaiming Ebonyi State. Udeogu and his group of PDP members can never love our dear state more than the love we have for it.

“Does Udeogu know that democracy is a game of numbers and the people are its most crucial index and that the generality of the good people of Ebonyi State are behind Governor Dave Umahi and the APC? So with what does Udeogu hope to reclaim Ebonyi State with? The earlier Udeogu realised that what is left of PDP has been dislodged, emasculated and decimated in Ebonyi State by the exodus of Ebonyians into the APC, the better.

“The PDP and the leaders of the party in the state should know that Ebonyi people are wiser and this is why they have chosen to follow the leader that puts smiles on their faces in the person of Governor Umahi.”