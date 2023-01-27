“I’m deeply frustrated at the depth and volume of the needless suffering Nigerians go through.”

It’s insane to live in Nigeria, Omotola writes from US

Popular Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has expressed her displeasure at the rate at which Nigerians are suffering so much to survive in their own country.

She made this known in the post shared via the insta-stories section of her official Instagram page on Friday, 27th January.

In the post, Omotola Jalde Ekeinde said living in the USA differs from living in Nigeria.

Adding that, she sees how the structure works well and how people get things done easily in the United States of America (USA).

Recall she relocated to the United States of America (USA) two years ago.

She added that Nigerians are way more intelligent to suffer like this as she is frustrated with the country’s system noting that suffering is not a thing of joy.

Omotola wrote, “After living in the US now for about 2 years. Not just visiting but living and changing Systems. I now see many things we managed and let it slide is just pure craziness.”

“I’m deeply frustrated at the depth and volume of the needless suffering Nigerians go through. We are too intelligent a people to suffer like this. Suffering is not lesson to brag about… it’s evil. Why must people SUFFER to get anything done? Why?!”





