It’s impressive to see Nigerian ladies addressing societal ills ― Ambassador Akinkugbe

Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Opunimi Akinkugbe, said that it is impressive to see young Nigerian ladies devote themselves to creating a significant impact to address societal ills.

The ambassador said this, on Wednesday, while with Dr Sarah Adeyinka and Ms Amabelle Nwakanma at the dissemination event of the ‘ChildMove Project’ held at the Ancient Olive Grove Campus Conference Centre, Athens, Greece.

According to Akinkugbe, with the topic ‘The Impact of Flight Experiences on the Psychological well-being of Unaccompanied Refugee Minors’, the event provided insightful perspectives on the sad and traumatic experiences of victims in Libya, Greece, Italy, and Belgium.

Dr Adeyinka presented the session focusing on the numbing experiences of Nigerian victims of trafficking.

She presented a copy of her dissertation on ‘The Convoluted Experiences of Young Nigerian Victims of Trafficking Along their Migration Trajectories’ to the ambassador.

Ms Nwakanma works on various initiatives to promote recovery, reintegration and empowerment programmes to meet the short- and long-term needs of survivors of human trafficking.





“The collaborative efforts against the scourge of human trafficking continue to be a priority for the Nigerian government, especially as migrants in irregular situations are exposed to discrimination, exploitation and abuse,” the ambassador said.

