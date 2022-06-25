It’s imperative our future vice president must be a christian, says Northern coalition

The Northern-based Coalition for Peace and Progress (CPP) has joined the league of Nigerians and groups canvassing for a Christian as the country’s vice president.

In a news conference in Kaduna held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) press centre on Saturday, the National Co-ordinator of the Coalition, Dr Muhammad Chindo noted that the next Vice president of the country must be a Christian.

He said the Coalition believes that this was necessary in view of the diverse nature of our country and the need to ensure a sense of belonging.

“It is most appropriate that the person to be picked as the presidential running mate must be someone who has the required qualities and political experience. Above all, it is imperative that the future vice president must be a Christian who could transcend primordial sentiments.

According to him, such a person must be a good Christian who could promote the cause of unity and togetherness among the diverse and heterogeneous citizens of the country.

He added it was based on this premise that the Coalition believes best person suited for position under the All Progressives Congress (APC) is Yakubu Dogara.

In arriving at the choice of Dogara, Chindo contended that the Coalition believes that the former Speaker House of Representatives is a bridge builder whose compassanate for the progress of humanity is unprecedented.

“As a former Speaker he has the political experience and knowledge more than any other choice currently being proposed,” he asserted.

Therefore, the coordinator believes that the office of the Vice president of Nigeria requires a cool-headed, humble, loyal and trustworthy individual who will give support and encouragement to the president, saying, it is on record that the former Speaker has always been a reliable person.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…