Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has maintained that despite his health challenges, he still enjoys a special grace and favour from his creator.

Akeredolu stated this in a short message he personally posted on his Facebook page, which read: “Which of the Favour of the Lord can I deny? Chapter 67. To God be the Laud, Honour, and Glory!!!

Akeredolu is currently on medical leave in Germany since July and is expected to return to the country anytime soon, depending on the doctor’s advice.

Meanwhile, the Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa, and his wife Seun have congratulated Akeredolu on his 67th birthday, describing him as an inspirational leader.

Ayedatiwa, in a birthday message, said, “Arakunrin, you are a visionary and a true inspiration to me and all of us who follow your footsteps in service and leadership.

”Even in the face of daunting challenges, you have remained steadfast in your commitment to good governance and the wellbeing of our people.

”You are a strong, confident leader and politician who is so devoted, dedicated, and puts in so much selfless efforts that deserve at least one day to sit back and revel in all of your accomplishments and imprints on our dear State and country, and your birthday is the perfect day for doing just that.

“Your headstrong approach and passion to achieve what you set out to do are so remarkable and truly inspirational.

“You have continued to guide us all in the right direction, and we must thank you for being such a wonderful and exemplary leader and for everything you have done for our land”

Also, in a video shared by the lawmaker representing Owo state Constituency, Emmanuel Ogumolasuyi was seen wishing him happy birthday in a hospital in Germany.

Ogunmolasuyi, who, on behalf of the 9th and 10th Assembly, prayed for Akeredolu, wished him a quick recovery and a very happy birthday, and many happy returns.





