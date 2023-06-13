Following the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the 10th President of the Senate, Nigerians took to their social media to react.

He trounced Senator Abdul’aziz Yari to emerge the new Senate President on Tuesday.

The former Akwa Ibom governor was returned elected as President of the 10th Senate after scoring 63 votes defeating his rival Senator Yari who scored 46 votes.

Congratulations to our new Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and our new Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin. This is yet another great victory for our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and for our great party the APC. Glory be to God! 🙏🇳🇬👌👍💪

https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/1668554645495508993?t=zmntjb_vfgsQmPdGQPFD6g&s=19

Congrats to Senator Godswill Akpabio. My message to him: he should not see the victory as a regional victory but for the country as a whole.

I wish him all the best.

https://twitter.com/SunnyolOFFICIAL/status/1668539851459776512?t=kJOES8MHl-Bg5r73Tkda3g&s=19

I congratulate you, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on your emergence as the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

You come with immense experience as a former Governor and Minister, garnering wide-ranging expertise that will benefit the 10th Senate and advance the development of our dear nation.

Your understanding of the machinery of State will smoothen executive-legislative collaboration, which will enhance good governance and engender sustainable development.

I am confident that you will give a good account of yourself and deliver on this new national assignment.

https://twitter.com/GovernorObaseki/status/1668553753455198209?t=5TPP28IOscmbAZgn1tC7hw&s=19

Congratulations to Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass and Senator Godswill Akpabio on their well-deserved positions as Speaker of the House of Representatives and Senate President of the 10th NASS. Wishing them success…!

https://twitter.com/CB_Olusa/status/1668569961567068160?t=WMD0Q_EB8xf_uU0xx5MPeQ&s=19

Signed. Sealed. Delivered.

Godswill Akpabio has been overwhelmingly voted the 10th Senate President of Nigeria.

Proud day to be an Akwa Ibomite. 👏🏽

https://twitter.com/iamMightyGeorge/status/1668539952093618176?t=yIzOVBLMNJ4pfT2upFIXAA&s=19





I want to believe it is all about competency this time rather than tribe because we have seen the repercussions for ages that didn’t play out well.

Let there be a change this time and let us see from there. Let’s not forget that it was plainly by votes and not hand picked 📌

https://twitter.com/ovietool/status/1668551989322547200?t=-OJ0aNuucpmNhC2rsue-1g&s=19

Chief G.O.Akpabio’s absolute mastery of the art of Patience & strategic possititioning in the game of life should be taken cognizance of

POV: Chief G.O.Akpabio is my most intelligent and most admired Nigerian Politician- HE’S A “PROPORTIONAL” MIXTURE OF ALL HUMAN TENDENCIES

https://twitter.com/KeLLs13654081/status/1668554266783502338?t=2hjlBlGxYd6gXoHZziyktg&s=19

Today is one of the happiest day in my life and I am very proud and honoured to tell everyone that an illustrious son from Akwa Ibom State named Senator Godswill Akpabio has been elected the Nigerian Senate President.

We, the Akwa Ibomites are proud of you

https://twitter.com/RichardMoon100/status/1668582507153948672?t=HtD4xGhHBi6v9FSlJreHlg&s=19

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE