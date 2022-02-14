It’s a painful decision, says ASUU as it declares four-week warning strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared a four-week warning strike begining from Monday, February 14, in all the public universities nationwide.

The strike is to further press home their demands from the Federal Government to fulfil their lingering issues on

The union declared the industrial action on Monday in Lagos at a media briefing addressed by its President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, after the National Execitive Committee of the union met for two days.

The union said the decision to arrive at this position was painful particularly because of the consequences on the students and their parents and guardians

“But we have to act this way considering that the government has failed to fulfill the Memorandum of Action it signed with us since 23rd of December 2020,” he stressed.

He said if nothing happened from government’s side before the expiration of the ultimatum, the union would take the next option available.

Speaking further, the union also accused the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of what it called overbearing power on admission of students in universitiea and other levels of tertiary institutions, saying JAMB mandate is only to conduct exams for admissiins snd leave various schools to determine and decide who to admit and those to change ciurses of studies or institutions.