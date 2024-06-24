The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar III, on Monday, said it will take decades for the North-West to overcome banditry insurgency and other security challenges.

The Sultan who doubles as the President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) disclosed this at the North-West Peace and Security Summit in Katsina State on Monday.

“What we must do is to challenge these bandits because we all know the consequences of banditry and insurgency on our lives. But it will take decades to get out of it if all we get out of it. We all know the consequences and the problems,” he said.

The Sultan also expressed the readiness of traditional rulers to partner with security agencies and the seven governors of the geopolitical zone to “save our region from the numerous problems” of banditry and insurgency.

He said that at the end of the summit, proposals to bring insurgency to the barest minimum for people to go about their lives and businesses would be arrived at.

The summit was graced by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu; ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, governors of the seven states in the North-West geopolitical zone, service chiefs, the Inspector General of Police.

Banditry became the norm in Kaduna, Kastina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, and Jigawa in the last decade by Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East zone.

Thousands have been killed and displaced by the bloodthirsty marauders who mostly disguise as herders.

A very large number of people have also been kidnapped for ransom as the AK-47-wielding bandits multiply across the North-West zone and penetrate the North Central zone.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE