It’ll be suicidal for FG to contemplate salary reduction ― NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) declared, on Wednesday, that it would be suicidal for the Federal Government to contemplate a reduction in the salary of Nigeria workers as being proposed by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

The congress also warned that the move would set the country on fire, saying that the Nigerian workers are demanding an increase in their remunerations and allowances, as other countries are doing for their workers to reduce the effect of the pandemic.

It said the call by the minister is tantamount to a “mass suicide” wish for Nigerian workers, adding that it was extremely horrendous for a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to pronounce a salary slash for Nigerian workers at this time.

“This call for salary slash by Mrs Zainab Ahmed is tantamount to a mass suicide wish for Nigerian workers. It is most uncharitable, most insensitive, most dehumanizing and most barbaric. Nigerian workers demand an immediate retraction and apology by the Minister of Finance,” President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said in a statement.

Mrs Zainab Ahmed had said at a policy dialogue on corruption and cost of governance in Nigeria organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, in Abuja, that the Federal Government was working to reduce the high cost of governance by cutting down on the salaries of Nigerian workers.

The Minister of Finance was also reported to have directed the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to immediately review the salaries of civil servants as well as the number of federal agencies in the country.

But the NLC said it read the statement credited to the Minister with huge shock and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately call the minister to order.

Wabba said: “We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Minister of Finance to order now before she sets Nigeria on fire with her careless statements. If there is any salary that needs serious slashing it is the humungous remuneration and allowances pocketed by political office holders in Nigeria who do very little but collect so much.

“Workers generate surplus value and revenue for the government. We do not constitute any unnecessary cost or burden to governance! It is also important to make the point that salaries are products of contracts governed by laws. They cannot be unilaterally adjusted.

“While many countries of the world are increasing the salaries of their workforce, extending social security coverage for their citizens and providing all forms of palliatives to help their people through the terrible socio-economic dislocations occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be completely absurd for the Nigerian government to be thinking of salary slash.

“This move is not only at great odds with global best responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also in violation of relevant ILO Conventions and Declarations on Wages and Decent Work.

“We urge Government as a social partner to quickly respond to the demands by Labour for an upward review of salaries of all Nigerian workers. Nigerian workers have shown sufficient understanding with the government through the tough patches of the pandemic. Now, Nigerian workers demand reciprocity of our understanding. Nigerian workers demand an increase in their remunerations and allowances.”

The NLC President added: “It is almost unthinkable that government would be contemplating to unilaterally slash the salaries of Nigerian workers at this time.

“The question to ask is: Which salary is the government planning to slash? It certainly cannot be the meagre national minimum wage of N30,000 which right now cannot even buy a bag of rice. The proposed slash in salaries is certainly not targeted at the minimum wage and consequential adjustment in salaries that some callous state Governors are still dragging their feet to pay.

“It is public knowledge that the multiple devaluations of the Naira in a very short time and the prevailing high inflation rate in Nigeria has knocked out the salaries earned by Nigerian workers across the board. Nigerian workers are only surviving by hair’s breadth.”

