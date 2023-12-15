itel, a smartphone manufacturer, has relaunched the company’s identity with a new logo that, according to its management, reflects its true identity of a reliable and affordable smart life brand that is positioned to serve over 300 million families in the global emerging markets, including Nigeria.

Speaking on the itel brand re-launch held in Lagos on Tuesday, Veeki Chen, itel West Africa Sales Director, said the new brand identity, which begins a new era for the smartphone company, replaces the existing logo which had been used for more than a decade.

According to him, the new logo would enhance the brand’s perception in line with the current changes in public and industrial design trends.

He said, “itel is launching another set of smartphones called the itel P55 series, including the P55 5G smartphone, which is our first foray into the 5G world. The P55 series include: P55 Plus, P55 T, P55 5G and P55 Fast Charge. The innovative products re-affirms our commitment and dedication to community development through strategic collaborations. Our partnerships with Google and Airtel, further showcase our commitment to enhance use experiences.”

Oke Umurhohwo, itel Marketing Manager for West Africa Region 1, speaking to Nigerian Tribune said the itel brand had been in existence for the past 16 years, serving consumers in the mass market.

He explained that the itel brand re-launch was an avenue for the company to diversify its operations from just being a smartphone manufacturer, to becoming a manufacturer of other products like television, electronics, home appliances amongst others.

At the relaunch, the company also announced its partnership with telecommunications giant, Airtel, to deepen 5G technology penetration in Nigeria.

Umurhohwo said through the collaboration, Nigerians would experience the transformative power of 5G.

“We’re excited to partner with Airtel to provide Nigerians with a high-quality 5G device at a reasonable price point. Through this collaboration, more people will experience the transformative power of 5G technology.

“This partnership highlights both our commitments to digital inclusion and providing the latest mobile innovations to Nigerians. With Airtel 5G, the P55 5G will let users do everything they love online quickly and smoothly,” he stressed.

The Director, Marketing, Airtel Nigeria, Ismail Adeshina, said high-speed internet would drive socio-economic growth in the country.

“Partnering with itel to launch the affordable P55 5G moves us much closer to delivering the benefits of 5G to more Nigerians. Our belief at Airtel is that high-speed internet access will drive socio-economic growth across the country, and itel P55 5G will allow many more Nigerians to experience the power of 5G in their lives and businesses,” Adeshina said.

