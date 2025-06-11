Itel Solar Energy commissions first training Centre at University of Ibadan

IN a bold move to empower Nigerian youths and accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, Itel Solar Energy has officially commissioned its first Solar Energy Training Centre in partnership with the University of Ibadan (UI). The commissioning ceremony, which took place recently, marked a significant milestone in the company’s education-focused corporate social responsibility (CSR) and long-term talent development strategy.

The project is part of Itel Solar Energy’s commitment to education, capacity building, and long-term investment in the country’s green economy while driving awareness and adoption of solar energy among younger demographics. Through this partnership with Nigeria’s premier university, the initiative offers a comprehensive solar education and skill acquisition program that blends classroom learning with hands-on technical training.

Through this partnership, itel Solar Energy is offering a weekly solar energy training program to students. The training is designed to blend theoretical knowledge with practical experience, including hands-on training in solar installation and energy systems. In addition to the core program, merit-based scholarships will be awarded to the most outstanding participants, providing financial support and motivation for academic excellence. The top graduates from each cohort will also receive guaranteed job placements within Itel Solar Energy’s growing operations, particularly in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and marketing departments.

Speaking at the event, Professor Kayode Adebowale, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, expressed the institution’s enthusiasm about the partnership:

He said: “On behalf of the University of Ibadan, I would like to sincerely appreciate Itel Solar Energy for this impactful initiative. The opportunities and benefits extended to our students, from hands-on training to scholarships and internship opportunities, are deeply commendable. We believe this marks the beginning of a meaningful and enduring partnership, one that will yield mutual value for years to come. Thank you for extending a hand of benevolence and for investing in the future of our youth.”

As part of its support to the university, Itel Solar Energy also undertook a comprehensive renovation of the Student Union Study Hall, including the upgrade of desks and chairs to improve ergonomics and comfort for study sessions. In addition, the hall has been equipped with a 24/7 Energy Storage System, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply.

The newly transformed space now serves a dual purpose. It functions as a venue for weekly training sessions conducted by solar energy professionals while also remaining open 24/7 as a study hub for students. itel Solar Energy has also provided free device charging stations within the facility, giving students a reliable and comfortable environment to study, learn, and connect.

Covenant Oladele, President of the University of Ibadan Students’ Union Government (SUG), spoke on behalf of the student body:

“Itel Energy has provided us with a hub of opportunity. With solar training, scholarship access, and a modernised learning environment powered by Itel Solar Energy, our academic and career prospects have just been significantly expanded. This shows what real corporate responsibility looks like.”

Olaotan Fawehinmi, PR Manager at itel Solar Energy, reaffirmed the brand’s dedication to youth development and sustainability:

“Our mission isn’t just about delivering solar products, and we are building a movement, a future powered by skilled, passionate Nigerians. By opening this training centre and supporting the University of Ibadan, we are shaping the next generation of solar energy professionals and creating direct career pathways in the renewable energy sector. Every solution we provide, every opportunity we create, is a step toward a cleaner, smarter, and more inclusive energy future for Nigeria.”

