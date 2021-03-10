itel retains Olamide as brand ambassador

Brands and Marketing
By Tribune Online
itel has announced its retainment of Olamide as the brand ambassador for its product portfolio of smartphones, accessories, and televisions. 
This forward-thinking choice will no doubt reinforce the desire of both brands to give their communities, customers, and fans alike, the means to enjoy better life like never before- itel will keep delivering reliable and trendy mobile technology solutions while Olamide will keep making music that appeals to a large and varied market.
Speaking on this continued partnership, Oke Umurhohwo, itel’s Marketing Manager for the West Africa region, said: “Olamide has been a positive complement to our brand’s vision for the past year, and we are delighted that he will be remaining in the family even as we move forward in providing diverse and innovative products to our target markets.
“It is something great to collaborate with a people’s brand like itel.’ said Olamide Adedeji, itel’s brand ambassador. We share similar goals and to me, and this has always been a relationship built on giving the best to the people and to help them enjoy better life. I look forward to the greater things we will do together in the years ahead.”
itel customers get exclusive cocktails with Olamide
itel yesterday treated some of her customers to an exclusive cocktail event with Olamide as part of the itel Red Valentine Promo.
itel retains Olamide as brand ambassador, cocktailRecall that sometime in January, itel announced that they would be giving some of their customers tickets to the event provided they purchase an itel smartphone to win a ticket that admits two to be a part.
This promise was fulfilled at an event held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. And from all the pictures and videos flying around on social media, one can tell that itel’s customers had an amazing time with Olamide and the brand.
There were couple’s games, quizzes, and lots of gifts were given out to customers who would definitely remember yesterday as one of the best times of their lives.
Speaking at the event, itel’s Marketing Manager (West Africa), Oke Umurhohwo, said the event is a demonstration of the unmeasurable value the mobile technology giant places on its fans and customers; stressing that itel will always focus on helping them enjoy better life.

itel storms Computer Village in Lagos, Aba with Dorathy, Zubby

Meanwhile, it was all fun and glamour as itel and Big Brother Naija celebrity, Dorathy Bachor, stormed Computer Village, Lagos, to have fun with fans and non-fans in the itel Red Valentine promo.
She was met by a large crowd, took pictures with them, and answered their questions about itel products.
Dorathy also purchased two itel smartphones for two lucky customers.
What is more? Zubby Michael, a popular Nigerian actor, also visited Mac Kings Store in Aba, Abia State with the itel brand. The love and the crowd were massive, and simply proved to indigenes of the community that itel is the brand of the people.

Comments

