In celebration of the season of love, Itel, the smartphones, accessories, TVs, and electronics brand partnered with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative to provide food boxes for widows in the Amukoko Community, Lagos State.

The gesture was part of Itel’s Love Always On Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative which provides support for its customers and underserved communities.

The food boxes distributed contained food items like rice, beans, cooking oil, milk, seasonings, and other items suitable for the home.

Hundreds of widows in the community attended the event which was themed ‘Love in a Box’.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed delight at the initiative, describing it as a novel, thoughtful and heartwarming drive.

They also used the opportunity to call on other people of means to emulate Itel’s and commit to helping those around them.

Speaking at the event, Itel’s Marketing Manager, Oke Umurhohwo, noted that Itel is a community-centric business which focuses on ensuring that consumers are well cared for all year round.

“It is the season of love, sharing, and giving, and at Itel, we are so thankful for the opportunity to give back whenever and wherever we can,” he said. “And that is why we are here in Amukoko community. We promise to be unrelenting and single-minded in our service to Nigerians.”

While giving his own remarks, the President of the Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola, commended Itel for being a business that is always ready to collaborate on efforts designed to emancipate the communities they serve, adding that the Lagos Food Bank bought into the initiative because it was a loving way to give back to society.

According to him, “The whole essence of giving back to our communities is firmly rooted in our mission of reducing hunger and fighting malnutrition among the vulnerable population and we do this by partnering with corporate organizations like Itel Nigeria. In this season of love, and especially with the rate of poverty and inequality in Nigeria right now, it is essential to foster collaboration that seeks to provide basic needs to improve the lives of the vulnerable people; and we are very pleased to be a part of this action.’

He said that hopes are high that this will be a reference for other acts of philanthropy and goodwill, especially in the hinterland where there is a multitude of those who cannot afford certain things.





It is reported that the drive keys into the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 which aims to “achieve zero hunger”, thereby making Itel a brand that doesn’t just provide smartphones and appliances for everyone, but also a brand that cares deeply for the needs of its consumers and society at large.

