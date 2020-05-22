itel Mobile sets new targets, unveils Olamide as brand ambassador

itel Mobile has unveiled Afro-pop star, Olamide Adedeji as its official brand ambassador, in what it described as coming together of two kings, displaying the smartphone as a brand for everyone.

The signing of the famous Afro-pop star, the itel Mobile said was informed by the brand’s desire to enhance consumer engagement and endear more fans to her community.

“itel Mobile’s choice of Olamide as the face of the brand brings to bear connecting similarities between their target audience and acceptance, with both brands serving mass markets. itel Mobile is a leader in the smartphone mass market in Nigeria offering reliable and affordable smartphones for everyone, while Olamide makes popular music for the streets, rolling out frequent hits they can relate with,” the company said.

“We are delighted to have Olamide in the itel Mobile family at this time. The choice of Olamide as the face of our brand is based on the many similarities between both brands. Both brands have been able to stay on top of their games, we are both leaders in our spaces.

“Olamide is the king of hip-hop and street music, itel is the king of smartphones in the mass markets. Olamide and itel complement each other, hence the collaboration. Both brands are Real Kings, blessed with a community of hardworking and aspirational individuals. The best is beginning to take shape.” said Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Communications Manager (West Africa), itel Mobile, on the partnership.

Commenting on the partnership between both brands, Olamide Adedeji observed that “it feels very special working with a great brand that shares similar goals with you. This is more than a mere partnership; it is a relationship that would bring satisfaction and happiness to our audiences. I look forward to the great things we will do together in the days ahead.”

The unveiling was staged online via itel Mobile’s social media pages and attracted over 500,000 views across different social media platforms while it lasted.

itel Mobile is a leading smartphone brand in the Nigerian and African markets. The brand provides affordable and reliable smartphones for everyone. itel Mobile has multiple awards and recognitions under its belt, including the leader of the smartphone mass market and the most student-friendly smartphone brand in Nigeria.