Italian nun killed in Mozambique jihadist attack

An Italian nun has been killed during a suspected jihadist attack in northern Mozambique in which a church, a hospital and two schools were destroyed. (BBC)

The Comboni Missionaries said Maria De Coppi, 84, who had been in the country for nearly 60 years, was shot in the head during the attack in the city of Chipene in Nampula province.

A jihadist conflict began in 2017 and has recently spread from the oil-rich Cabo Delgado province to Nampula.

The Comboni sisters said two other nuns, one Italian and one Spanish, had escaped hiding in the forest with a group of young girls.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE