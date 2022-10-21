It was an assassination attempt, says Apostle Suleiman

The founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, who was attacked in his home by some gunmen on Friday evening, killing three policemen, two drivers and a lady, has said it was an assassination attempt.

A former senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, who said he spoke with the preacher, said the man told him that the gunmen were after him, just as he also confirmed that some of his aides were killed during the attack.

Writing about the incident on his Twitter handle on Friday night, Sani added that Suleiman confirmed that one of the gunmen was arrested after the attack.

According to him: “I have just spoken with Apostle Suleiman. He confirmed to me that it was an assassination attempt on his life and that some of his aides lost their lives. He also confirmed there was an arrest.”

The attack, Tribune Online gathered, happened at about 5:00 p.m. and was carried out by some hoodlums.

The Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Chidi Nwabuzor, also confirmed the incident on Friday evening.

According to him: “The attack on Johnson Suleman was actually true. He was attacked by hoodlums yet unknown at about 5:00 p.m.. He was attacked at home.





“As we speak, two of his drivers were killed, three policemen killed, one female house help also killed, one missing.

“Upon alarm raised, police moved to the scene, gunned down one of the hoodlums and recovered one of the vehicles used.

“Currently, Apostle Suleiman is safe and sound,” Nwabuzor said.