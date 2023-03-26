By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

The three-foot tall female ex-corper, Innocent Ruth, has cleared the air on her controversial engagement with sportsman, Phillip Abayomi in viral photos she posted online.

The duo was captured in pictures that went viral some weeks back, where it was reported that they were engaged. Ruth on Saturday said it was all a show she came up with and they both agreed to play along.

She made this known on her Facebook after the tall ex-corper, Abayomi has debunked the news of the engagement.

Abayomi in earlier post on Facebook said that he’s not in a relationship with any three-foot tall ex-corper.

He further explained that they meet in 2021 in Kayama NYSC orientation camp in Bayelsa state, where they were brought together as the tallest and shortest corps members as part of camp activities, but not an engagement.

“We never had a relationship during and after the orientation camp,” he said.

Ruth in reaction said, “Just because Phillip Ayobami posted a disclaimer all of a sudden he is the good guy and I’m the villain. Its okay though, i understand the “social media” i did not expect less.

“Before I started all this I know what I was opting for, I can’t go into too much details, it would be cumbersome. Anyways, yes, Philip isn’t my boyfriend, but after I came up with this and posted it I told him everything and how we have to play along for some time to see/hear what people will say, he accepted it all.

“I asked him if he has a girlfriend he said “No, he never sounded like it will ever be an issue for him, I know he isn’t my boyfriend, was never my boyfriend either. That kind height habah na, lol! una wan kill me, as i dey for ground so?.😂

“This whole thing was supposed to be a show, it was an idea i came up with while in NYSC Camp. seeing the contrast in our height, we had lots of attetion in camp, so i thought i could come up with something about this, though not in this manner.





“The original idea was to write a script, a story about a tall girl and a short guy. I’m an actress, a showbiz person, and you know how it is with us and show, its okay if you don’t understand.

“When i came up with this and posted it, the mistake i made was not call the above mentioned man. I just wanted to have fun from seeing peoples reactions and comments, I did not even think the whole thing will move this fast, at least not as fast as it did, but when it did, i had to keep up with it.

“When Phillip saw it has gone viral he called n asked me to bring the post down,I told him the post will be brought down but not immediately because the aim at which the post was made has not been accomplished.

“The post was never made against his will we got talking about all this, even though he showed resentment, he wasnt even certain about not going on with or not, it was more like he liked the idea, but something was holding him back which he did not say at first.

“But later on he mentions something about that fact that i have a boyfriend already and he might not get any girl that would want to date him again, i told him my boyfriend doesn’t even know about this, that my boyfriend really thinks i have left him and I’m engaged.

“He said some other things and we just laughed about it. His response wasn’t a definite yes or no, the only thing i know he didn’t want to do was the interviews.

“In a nutshell, all this wasn’t real, you may want to call it fake news as he did or whatever. Still mr. Phillip I’m sorry for first starting this before letting you know. You fit talk say i no be your friend, but the moments in the pictures says otherwise, and you be my guy last last.

“And yeah, he had moments like this with other girls too. And to the bloggers and all the news agencies i made believe, I’m sorry too. And to the social media world and my small fans wey i get, I’m sorry guys.