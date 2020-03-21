It takes a happy woman to be beautiful ― Happiness Adebayo

While it is believed that money makes women beautiful, the Chief Executive Officer of Glee Luxury Hair Skincare, Happiness Adebayo, whose expertise in the business of human hair and skincare business in Nigeria has earned her recognitions from within and outside the country believes that being beautiful is more than money.

Speaking with Tribune Online in an interview on Saturday, Adebayo said while money is very important for every lady to take care of themselves, she added that being beautiful nonetheless comes from inside.

In her words: “Beauty has different means to different things to many people. It actually takes a happy woman to be beautiful because it takes happiness for beauty to radiate so much in you and of course, a touch of Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare products.

She admonished women to appreciate themselves and stay true to their personalities rather than trying to adopt a lifestyle that does not befit them.,

“Well, we have seen several transformations that money have done; quite amazing stories. Beauty is inborn but taking proper care of oneself brings out the beauty. Therefore everyone is beautiful in their own way and money has its way of making it so pronounced,” she added.

Recalling how she established her hair and Skincare six years ago while still in the university, the Adebayo who was born of an Edo woman but married to a Yoruba man said operating his business from two upscale locations in Lagos comes with a lot of pressure but she has mastered the art of putting her customers first before anything else.

The graduate of Food Science and Engineering from the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) boasts of more than 300,000 Instagram followers.

