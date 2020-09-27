It is well and it shall be well so don’t give up (II)

Last time we began talking about the need not to allow the prevailing adverse environment get us grounded. It is an obvious fact that life is extremely tough for many people at this time. The corona virus pandemic has dealt a bad blow on virtually every sector of society and it has spared no nation. Economies are collapsing. Nations are going into recession. People are losing jobs. Governments are at a loss as to what to do. People are disenchanted. People are confused. Discouragement. Disenchantment ad despair fills the air. There is doom and gloom everywhere. The tales of woe seem unending.

The truth of the matter is that things could have been worse.

“When things are bad, we take comfort in the thought that they could always get worse. And when they are, we find hope in the thought that things are so bad they have to get better.” Malcolm S. Forbes

As long as we have life there is hope.

“But whoever is among the living has hope; a live dog is better than a dead lion” Ecclesiastes 9.4

We have not been called to conform but to transform our environment. We are not meant to be thermometers that adjusts to the environmental temperature but we are to be thermostats that determine temperature. You have not been called to be swallowed up by the environment but to give direction and make headway in living a life of impact. You have been called to stand out. You are designed to live a life of significance.

Now, more than ever before is the time to face up to life and be determined to make a difference. If you unduly focus on the state of things you will lose heart and vegetate and surrender to live a mediocre, unfulfilled life. Looking down will get you down but looking up will help you see that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Don’t be boxed in by whatever you see or hear – take time to think beyond the box. Think creatively, think positively, think strategically and your life will stand out even in these hard times.

“Don’t become so well-adjusted to your culture that you fit into it without even thinking.”Romans 12:3a. (The Message).

Much as life is tough it’s also a time to learn lessons.

“Sometimes life isn’t all rainbows and sunshine. Throughout every person’s life, there will be hard times where it’s forecasted to be dark and gloomy, with seemingly constant showers. And when it rains, it pours. It is important to use these difficult times as life lessons, growing and shaping you to blossom into a stronger and wiser person every day!“ Ed Lester

There is hope so don’t give up. When the going gets tough it should build your stamina to withstand adversity.

A major lesson and trait you must develop to succeed in life is resilience.

“Attributes of resilient people: They are not paralyzed by obstacles life throws their way. They tend to look at setbacks and failures as learning opportunities to do better. They focus their energy more on things and situations that are within their control. They are committed to the goals they’ve set for themselves and the pursuit of their dreams.” Happierhumans.com

CONCLUDED

FOR ENQUIRIES AND COMMENTS PLEASE SEND EMAIL TO charismokola@yahoo.com

NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…

Nigeria To Sell Petrol Less Than N100 Per Litre ― Buhari’s Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang has said that plans were on the way for Nigeria to sell petrol less than N100 per litre. Senator Enang said as soon as local refineries begin operation…

Ondo 2020: PDP not divided over Jegede ― Campaign organisation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 14 out of the 18 chairmanship seats in the just-concluded Ondo State local government elections conducted in the state last Saturday…

Stop harassing Mailafia, Secondus tells DSS

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has admonished the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS), to refrain from further harassment of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia…

Baba Suwe debunks death rumour, says those wishing him dead ‘ll go before him

Veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, famously known as Babasuwe has debunked the rumour of his death, describing the development as sad and uncalled for…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…