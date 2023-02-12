By Rotimi Ige

Public Relations executive and founder of DAW Empire, Dami Adenuga, said he believes Nigerian Afrobeats genre has become a popular trademark of African music and should be pushed to the global stage by Nigerian music artistes.

Adenuga stated this while congratulating Nigerian music star, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, who won her first-ever Grammy Award recently.

By virtue of this award, Tems became the first Nigerian and African to win a Grammy for “Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Adenuga, who is a popular name in the entertainment industry in Nigeria, observed that the Nigerian music industry has become a huge success and can’t be taken for granted anymore in the universe.

With many artistes constantly pushing their music to the big stage, Adenuga, who handles the music business affairs of some Nigerian artistes and a host of others, reiterated his desire to keep pushing the Afrobeats genre to the world for more global recognition and acceptance.

He stated further that when Burna Boy won the award two years ago, some people felt it was a fluke, now that another Nigerian star has won again this year, it has further shown that Afrobeats music has come to stay in the global music genre.

“I think we have to be proud of our artistes in Nigeria and Africa at large. What BurnaBoy, Tems and Wizkid have done for the culture is a huge blessing. We can’t afford to bring the stake lower at this stage and one of the best ways to handle it is to keep promoting Afrobeats on a larger scale,” he said.

He added that his company, DAW Empire will continue to serve as the link between Nigerian music space and the foreign music connection by providing digital music solutions and constant support to music acts who want to fly higher.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE