It is time for Buhari to leave ― ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office saying he has failed in his promise to secure the country and the citizens.

Dumebi stated this in Abuja on Tuesday at the unveiling of his running mate and the party’s vice presidential candidate, Mr Ahmed Buhari. The ADC presidential candidate said the APC government has turned Nigeria into a killing field of war where citizens are abducted and kidnapped with reckless abandon with the president found wanting.

Dumebi while condemning recent terrorist attacks across the country said Buhari has totally abandoned his presidential duties and reneged on the oath of office to secure the country and also frowned on the laid back attitude of Mr President to respond to national emergencies which has allowed terrorists and bandits to take over the country.

He cited the examples of the attacks on Kuje Prisons, the presidential advanced team to Daura and the killings of eight soldiers of the Guards Brigade ambushed by terrorists in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory and the President travelled to Senegal and Liberia to give lectures on security.

To take the country back and confront the terrorists, Kachikwu called for massive recruitment into the military saying 100,000 men each from the Police and Civil Defence be drafted into the military without further delay.

“The signs are on the wall. Just few days ago, eight soldiers of the Guards Brigade were killed in an ambush by terrorists in Bwari area in Abuja. The Kuje Prisons break and the attack on the advanced team of presidential convoy happened the same day. Is it not appalling that President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to Liberia when soldiers were killed in Abuja and travelled to Senegal after the Kuje Prisons break.

“While terrorists are recruiting, the military is not. If we must defeat the terrorists, we need massive recruitment into the military. We need 100,000 men each from the Police and Civil Defence to be drafted into the military without further delay.

The President is always found wanting in time of national emergencies. APC government is all about deception and Nigerians should not be deceived again. ADC has come to rescue Nigeria and take it out of its present security and economic woes.”

He lamented the current exchange rate under the APC government saying the current price of diesel and the present scale of conflicts in the country is incomparable to what obtained during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

The vice presidential candidate, Ahmed Buhari, in his acceptance said the desire of the ADC hierarchy to effect positive change in Nigeria was what endeared him to the party.

He said ADC is ready to proffer solutions to the country’s myriads of problems created through negligence, laziness, self-centredness, self-denial and arrogance by those in position of authority.

He said the decision to come out to contest is not a do or die affair but out of desire to bring Nigeria and Nigerians out of doldrums.

“My acceptance to team up with Dumebi Kachikwu and the ADC is the clear and evident desire I saw within the party’s hierarchy to effect positive change in Nigeria.

“Many presidential candidates and their running mates have only focused on talking about the Nigerian problems we are all familiar with while some have decided to publicly attack and assassinate the character of other candidates.





“Here, we only talk about solutions. Solutions that will get us out of this mess that has been created out of negligence, laziness, self-centredness, self-denial and arrogance. This is not a do or die affair but a clear desire to bring Nigerians out of their misery using the best formula for the right time,” Buhari said.

