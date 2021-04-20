It is not too late to bring Nigeria together, PFN president tells Buhari

The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, said that though the agitation and calls by different ethnic groups in Nigeria to go their separate ways is now at its loudest, it is not too late for President Muhammadu Buhari to bring Nigeria together.

The PFN president also urged President Buhari to love all Nigerians and not to allow one ethnic group to lord over Nigeria and to ensure that justice is not just done but is seen to be done.

Bishop Wale Oke, who is also the President of Sword of the Spirit Ministries, made the call when members of the Lagos Varsity Christian Union Alumni Fellowship (LVCUAF) paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Ibadan.

During the visit, the PFN National President said, “Let nobody say or think that the Pentecostals hate this President. We don’t. We were part of the people that voted for him, we love him and pray for him.”

He added that “We want to remind our President of his responsibility to protect the lives of all Nigerians no matter where they come from. We want to remind him that as far as he is concerned politicking is over; governance is now on. So please, Mr President, govern all Nigerians. Love all Nigerians. Be a father to all Nigerians. Bring all Nigerians together and do not allow a tribe or ethnic group to lord over any ethnic group in Nigeria. Justice must not only be done but seen to be done.

“We are demanding that Nigeria should be properly governed with equity and justice to everybody.

The PFN president noted that as a general in the army President Buhari had fought for the unity of the country, and should use his experience to stop banditry and kidnapping in the country.

“We are supporting you truly that is why we are telling you the truth. The nation is far from being fine. The agitation for separation has never been as loud as it is now, not even during the civil. During the civil war, it was the East that wanted to go. Now, there is agitation in the South-East, South-South, Southwest, the North-central!

“Mr President, we pray for you for strength. Rise to the occasion and bring Nigeria together. It is not too late.”

Before Bishop Wale Oke’s address, Kehinde Ajijola, the general secretary of the LVCUAF, said that their visit was to fellowship with and felicitate the former Lagos Varsity Christian Union member on his appointment as the seventh national president of PFN.

Apostle Sunday Popoola, the founder of Word Communication Ministries, said the PFN president’s coming as the seventh national president was significant. “You have come to this position at a critical time in this nation. Seven is the number of perfection. Our nation is in a mess. The situation will be worse but for the church. Nigeria is at the threshold of its breakthrough. The assignment is significant and we are backing you in prayers. Don’t be afraid of conflict.”

Speaking from Joshua 13 in the bible, Rev Kola Matthews an alumnus, said despite all he has achieved there was much for the PFN president to do. He charged the PFN president to “finish the race” as there was “a great cloud of witnesses” urging him on.

