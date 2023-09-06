Adeniyi Oluwafunmilayo Aderonke, the Chief Executive Officer of Ajibewa Botanical Skincare is an award winning, certified Thailand trained skincare expert, beautician, actor, entrepreneur, spa specialist, makeover expert and cosmetics supplier with a wide range of beauty products to her credit. In this interview with YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, she speaks about her experience as a beauty specialist, managing streams of income, wrong perception of women in the movie industry and sundry issues:

In simple terms, what do you do?

I will call myself a beautician because everything I do are skincare and bringing out the best in every skin type. I also consult on skin issues and blemishes among other things.

All the things you do are time-consuming, how do you cope?

Well, I will say it is achievable through dedication, commitment and passion. Also, let me add that all these things are inter related and overlap, thereby making it easy to run together without so much difficulty. I consult on beauty care, produce beauty products and do wholesale of beauty products; you will agree with me that they are so interwoven that one won’t really affect the other.

How long have you been in this line of work?

I have been in it for over eight years





With so many actresses into soap making, how do you break even?

Well, the sky is so wide to accommodate many entrepreneurs. But I have created a niche for myself by making products with high-quality standards. My products are tested and trusted and we have no issues of complaints from clients.

You sell organic products, many think it is for skin bleaching, do you agree with this?

That perception is faulty. Organic products are botanical and basically for skin rejuvenation, maintenance and repairs. It is not for bleaching

Many people have some negative ideas about women in the movie industry, Are these negative views justified?

That is an issue of perspectives and these are based on individual experience. You cannot fault people’s perspective because we can never see things the same way. But I know myself, what I stand for and why I do anything I do. I also know I do not compromise on principles and morals. So, whatever anyone thinks is their opinion and not my reality. And everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion.

You seem to focus on the body product aspect of your work, why do you enjoy this more?

Yes, I actually concentrate on that more than others now. Aside the fact that as an entrepreneur, I must focus on what I put money on, I also believe that our body is the temple of God, and we must keep it clean, fresh and without blemish. Looking good is not a vice.

What are your thoughts on women having streams of income?

It is important for women to have streams of income in today’s society. Having streams of income cannot be overemphasised especially with the current economic situation. Women should seek ways to make extra money, not just for themselves, but for their family and society at large so that they won’t be financially dependent on people that will exploit them. It is also important for women to be able to augment the family income.

Can women be good leaders?

Definitely, women are great leaders and they handle responsibilities with passion. In fact, women are wired to take on multiple roles and multitask; and this is a leadership attribute.

How easy is it to be a female entrepreneur?

Nothing good comes easy. You have to be up and doing at all times and seek more knowledge and capital because finance plays a major role in entrepreneurship. But in all, nothing good comes easy, you have to work for it and be committed.

