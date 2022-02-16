It is illegal for LGAs to collect premises levy ― Court

Latest News
By IGBONAKA CHUKWU
Bayelsa Fixes LGA elections, elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis, Court sentences two persons, Court sentences woman to nine years imprisonment for kidnapping 3-yr-old girl, Court adjourns sitting, suit by Aregbesola's loyalist, Court sentences sex offender to life imprisonment, Court sentences man to life imprisonment for impregnating daughter, Court remands Kunle Poly, 2 others over Idumota’s mayhem, Court bars FG from direct funding of Police from Federation Account, Spare parts seller, one other jailed for cybercrime in Kwara, Businessman bags life imprisonment for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old wife’s niece, Court restrains APC from swearing in Benue Chairman, Treasurer, Asst. Secretary-elect, Court sentences three to 17-yr, Court grants Saipem MD, Delta Chief Judge frees four awaiting trial inmates in Warri prison, raids on Justice Odili's residence, Elevation of Ibadan High, Court sentences welder to death by hanging for stabbing carpenter to death in Kogi

In line with the ease of doing business drive undertaken by the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration in Enugu State, an Enugu high court has delivered a landmark judgement.

This judgement will ease the burden of multiple taxations levied on business operators in the state.

Delivering the judgment in Suit No: E/257/2020 Dr Afam Edeh vs Enugu East Local Government & another, the court declared that it is illegal for local government areas in Nigeria and their officials to collect business premises levies from citizens.

After hearing the argument of the plaintiff, through his counsel, Olu Omotayo (Esq), Justice Cyprian Ajah, said “such power has been donated to the state by the “Taxes and Levies (Approved list for collection) Act, Cap T2 Laws of the Federation 2011”, made by the National Assembly pursuant to Section 7 and 8, of Part 11, of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended)”.

The court, which said it had gone through the processes filed and considered relevant legal authorities in respect of the matter went further to grant all the reliefs of the Plaintiff except ‘Relief Number D’ where the Honorable Court awarded N1 Million Naira damages to the Plaintiff”.

You might also like
Latest News

APC to boycott Bayelsa May 14 LGA election

Latest News

Okorocha condoles with Sultan, Tambuwal, over Magajin Garin’s death

Latest News

Illegal refining: Why I won’t insult governor Wike ― Princewill

Latest News

(JUST IN): Reps set to grill NNPC GMD, others over fuel scarcity

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More