It is hard for up-and-coming actors to thrive without financial support—Adejumo Bukola

Despite the competition that is rife in the movie industry, rising actress, Adejumo Bukola, says her passion for the craft and acting skills will always make her the delight of movie producers and fans. In this interview with SEGUN ADEBAYO, she speaks about her career and plans for the New Year.

You are one of the new faces in the Yoruba speaking movie industry. If you look at how fast you are becoming popular, what comes to your mind?

I think it is normal for one to be conscious of one’s growth in life but I will rather concentrate on the job than the rise because focusing on the latter takes your eyes away from the goal. For me, it is all about passion and delivery from the moment I started and nothing has changed.

How does it feel occupying this position in the movie industry?

I am grateful for the heights I have attained but it is nowhere close to the standard I set for myself when I got into the industry. I just want to keep getting better and giving my best to my craft with every opportunity that comes my way.

You have a special fashion sense that attracts people to your page beyond acting. Tell us about how you manage to keep the two trades going well?

I have always been fascinated by fashion and it has become a big part of my life that I can’t do without. When acting came along the line, it was easy to combine the two because I understand what is expected of me as an actress and fashion expert. My passion for acting keeps growing by the day but I can’t just abandon my fashion and clothing line. I just have to find a way to combine both without any clash. I have a fashion house and I have competent hands on ground to see to the business when I am on set.

How easy has it been as an actress?

The only thing that keeps me going on this job is the passion because it gets really tough for you as a new person in the industry. You have to work hard. I actually trained for two years before I got the opportunity to appear before the camera. Initially I thought it was something that would come easy but I have since realised that you just have to keep being at your best or you lose the momentum.

What was your parents’ reaction to your choice of career?





Actually, my mother didn’t support the idea of me being an actress and staying away from home for days. In fact, she said I should go and get married and start raising my family. She told me that if my husband approves of acting, I can go for it, but if he doesn’t, I should just forget about it. My mum felt going into acting would discourage me from getting married, so she told me to focus on my fashion business.

How prepared are you to become a producer and what should we be expecting in your first production?

I am fully ready this year. I want my fans to watch out for my next production, Iye Meji. It should come out in February by God’s grace. I’m ready for it now and I am going to try my best to get there. I am going to invest more in my craft and see how it goes from there. In the next five years, I am going to become one of the top three movie producers in Nollywood.

How did your background shape your choice of career?

I came from a polygamous family as my dad has about 20 wives. So you have to fend for yourself and ensure that you give your life a meaning. I grew up in Lagos and Osun states and I can tell you that I have always been an independent person who never stops striving to put her life in shape.

Which actor can you pay for heavily to appear in your movie?