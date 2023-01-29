It is evil to let Nigerians suffer this way, says Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Angered by the suffering of many Nigerians and a biting economic condition, actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has taken a swipe at the Federal Government for subjecting Nigerians to untold hardship.

The actress, who returned to Nigeria a few weeks ago after staying in the United States for two years, said she’s worried about how Nigerians suffer needlessly to get anything done.

Omotola expressed her frustration at how Nigerians go through stress and are pushed beyond the limit to have access to basic amenities of life, adding that many things “we let slide and manage are just pure craziness.”

Omotola said after living in the United States and changing systems for two years, she realised that many things Nigerians manage and let slide are just pure craziness that shouldn’t have happened.

“I am deeply frustrated at the depth and volume of the needless suffering Nigerians go through,” she added.

She stated further that Nigerians are too intelligent to suffer the way they do.

“Suffering is not something to brag about; it’s evil. What must people suffer to get anything done? “She asked.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE